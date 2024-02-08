Hemostats Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Hemostats Market Report by Product (Thrombin Based, Combination Based, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based, Gelatin Based, Collagen Based), Application (Orthopedic Surgery, General Surgery, Neurological Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Others), Formulation (Matrix and Gel Hemostats, Sheet and Pad Hemostats, Sponge Hemostats, Powder Hemostats), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global hemostats market size reached US$ 3.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.73% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Hemostats Industry:

Increasing Surgical Procedures:

The rise in the number of surgical procedures worldwide is a primary driver of the hemostats market. As populations age and the prevalence of conditions requiring surgical intervention increases, the demand for hemostats to control bleeding during operations escalates. Hemostats are essential in surgeries to prevent excessive blood loss and improve patient outcomes, making them indispensable in operating rooms. This surge in surgical procedures necessitates the use of advanced hemostatic agents, thereby propelling market growth.

Technological Advancements:

Innovation and technological advancements in hemostatic products significantly contribute to market growth. Manufacturers are continuously developing new formulations and devices that offer quicker, more efficient bleeding control with minimal side effects. These innovations include biodegradable, synthetic, and combination products that enhance the efficacy of hemostasis during surgical procedures. The advent of these advanced products meets the diverse needs of healthcare professionals, offering tailored solutions for different surgical scenarios. This factor drives the adoption of new hemostatic agents and also encourages ongoing research and development in the field.

Increasing Training Programs:

Increased awareness and training programs for healthcare professionals about the benefits of advanced hemostatic agents in surgery are driving the market. Training sessions and workshops educate surgeons and operating room staff on the effective use of hemostats, ensuring better patient care. As healthcare providers become more knowledgeable about the latest hemostatic technologies and techniques, the demand for these products grows. This awareness is crucial for the adoption of new and advanced hemostatic agents, thereby supporting market expansion.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Hemostats Industry:



Arch Therapeutics Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesell

C. R. Bard Inc.

GELITA MEDICAL GmbH

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated Z-Medica LLC

Hemostats Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:



Thrombin Based

Combination Based

Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based

Gelatin Based Collagen Based

Thrombin-based dominate the market due to their rapid action and versatility in managing bleeding.

By Application:



Orthopedic Surgery

General Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Reconstructive Surgery

Gynecological Surgery Others

General surgery dominates the market as it encompasses a wide range of operations, from abdominal surgeries to vascular procedures.

By Formulation:



Matrix and Gel Hemostats

Sheet and Pad Hemostats

Sponge Hemostats Powder Hemostats

Matrix and gel represents the leading segment as they offer a user-friendly approach to achieving hemostasis in situations where precise control is essential.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Hemostats Market Trends:

There is a growing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures, leading to a rising demand for hemostats. These medical devices play a crucial role in controlling bleeding during such procedures. Besides, hemostats manufacturers are continually innovating to develop more effective and efficient products. This includes the introduction of hemostatic agents with improved hemostatic properties. Moreover, the overall increase in healthcare expenditure, particularly in developed regions, has contributed to the growth of the market.

