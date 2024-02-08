The Telerad Group's AI-Powered RIS-PACS Takes Center Stage At Arab Health

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Telerad Group, a leading global provider of remote radiology services, participated in the Arab Health 2024 exhibition that provides a unique opportunity for healthcare professionals and organizations to explore cutting-edge innovations in radiology technology. Telerad Tech, an entity from The Telerad Group, has demonstrated its state-of-the-art AI-powered RIS-PACS solution RADSpa and the distributed teleradiology platform, poised to revolutionize the reporting workflow.

Team Telerad at Arab Health 2024

The teleradiology market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 40,873.30 million by 2033 . This is possible only through embracing cutting-edge solutions to combat a global shortage of radiologists and an increasing demand for timely imaging solutions. Telerad Tech's RADSpa, the AI-enabled RIS-PACS workflow, is strategically designed to address such pressing challenges faced by the healthcare fraternity. With RADSpa's scalable and customizable AI-driven capability to optimize imaging data organization and case triage based on risk or service urgency, Telerad Tech is revolutionizing the reporting workflow, bringing efficiency and innovation to the entire radiology value chain.

Dr. Arjun Kalyanpur, Co-founder and Chief Radiologist, said, "In the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare, technology is not just a tool; it's the catalyst for transformation. Arab Health is the perfect stage to demonstrate how our radiology solutions at Telerad Group are not just embracing technology but are at the forefront of shaping its future. At Telerad Group, we are proud to present our transformative radiology solutions designed to empower healthcare providers globally. We are at Arab Health 2024 to showcase firsthand how our innovations are reshaping the future of radiology."

Sonal Arjuna, Consultant Radiologist at Teleradiology Solutions, presented a paper at Arab Health 2024 titled 'Teleradiology and AI - Intelligent Healthcare Technologies of the Future.' The paper explored the intersection of technology and healthcare, highlighting The Telerad Group's forward-looking approach.

RADSpa's Neural Assist AI is a game-changer in emergency scenarios like strokes. The advanced triage notification capabilities prioritize critical cases, providing work-list highlights, binary assessments of bleed or clot presence, segmentation overlays, and draft radiology reports. This ensures a significant leap in efficiency and accuracy during emergencies.

The Telerad Group's participation in Arab Health 2024 is a testament to the seamless integration of Indian medical expertise and cutting-edge technology, redefining the essence of global healthcare standards.

About Telerad Group:

The Telerad Group comprises distinct entities focusing on innovation in radiology and telehealth, including their teaching platform, RADGURU. The Telerad Group's not-for-profit social enterprise, Telerad Foundation, works extensively to make quality healthcare accessible and affordable to everyone. The group's technology arm, Telerad Tech, offers software products to enable effective digital delivery of telehealth solutions. Its flagship product, RADSpa®, optimizes the efficiency and productivity of radiologists by delivering images anywhere, anytime. CardioSpa® enables tele-ECG and tele-echo on-demand delivery for cardiologists.

The Telerad Group's technological prowess, where innovation is a guiding principle, seamlessly integrates with healthcare's evolving landscape, making technology a powerful driver of positive change. With a commitment to data security and interoperability, The Telerad Group prioritizes patient data integrity and fosters collaboration across healthcare systems. These solutions are scalable and customizable, adapting to the unique needs of each healthcare provider, from large hospital networks to individual practices, enhancing efficiency and elevating radiology practices.

