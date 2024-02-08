Myoma in the Shape of a Baby Successfully Treated at Aster Hospital Mankhool

(MENAFN- Aster DM Healthcare) Dubai, UAE – February 6, 2024 — Aster Hospital Mankhool recently showcased a remarkable and very rare case highlighting the successful resolution of a complex situation involving Ms. Jessica Delis Santos, a 33-year-old Filipino woman, who underwent a significant open myomectomy under the expert care of Dr. Caroline Alphine Jenitha, Obstetrics and Gynaecology Specialist at Aster Hospital, Mankhool.

Ms. Santos had a history of myomectomy in 2011, with no regular follow-ups until she experienced severe stomach pain, heavy menstrual bleeding, abdominal hardening, and noticeable weight loss. Seeking assistance at a Clinic in Al Rigga, a doctor recommended an ultrasound, revealing the necessity for surgery. Consequently, she was promptly referred to Dr. Caroline Alphine Jenitha at Aster Hospital Mankhool.

Dr. Caroline, a seasoned specialist in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, discovered a large myoma measuring 22cm x 10cm and recorded at 3kg, arising from the posterior wall of Ms. Santos's uterus. It extended up to the hypochondrium (just beneath the rib cage) in this small built patient, who weighs 45 kg. The myoma was notably larger than average, resembling an 8-month pregnant abdomen. The surgery, performed under General Anesthesia, involved intricate procedures such as adhesiolysis and vasopressin injection to the myoma capsule, ensuring a smooth post-operative recovery for Ms. Santos.

Sharing her insights into the case, Dr. Caroline Alphine Jenitha, Obstetrics and Gynaecology Specialist at Aster Hospital Mankhool stated, " Ms. Santos presented a unique and very rare challenge due to the size and extensive bowel adhesions. The surgery required careful planning and execution, and I am pleased with the successful outcome. This emphasizes the importance of regular check-ups and timely intervention in managing gynecological conditions."

Expressing profound joy and gratitude, the patient, Ms. Jessica Delis Santos stated, "I am thankful to Dr. Caroline and the entire team at Aster Hospital Mankhool for their exceptional care and support throughout my journey. The stomach pain and discomfort I faced before the surgery were overwhelming, and the relief I feel now is beyond words. I appreciate the professionalism and compassion shown by everyone involved in my treatment."

Ms. Jessica Delis Santos has no family history of medical illness. Her prior surgical history includes a myomectomy in 2011 for the removal of a 16cm fibroid in the Philippines. Unfortunately, regular check-ups have been neglected since then, emphasizing the importance of ongoing healthcare monitoring.

This successful and exceptionally rare case underscores Aster Hospital Mankhool's commitment to providing world-class healthcare services and highlights the expertise of Dr. Caroline Alphine Jenitha in handling complex gynecological cases.





