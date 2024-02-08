Roxy Cinemas unveils Valentine's and Galentine’s celebrations

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, 6 February 2024: Roxy Cinemas, Dubai's premium cinema is making every night during Valentines’ Week special with its a week-long celebration of love. The exclusive Date Night offering, tailor-made for all the lovebirds out there, will be available from Monday, 12th February to Thursday, 15th February, at The Beach, Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk and Boxpark branches.



Couples can indulge in the Director’s Box date night offer exclusively at Dubai Hills Mall, where they can sit back, relax, and enjoy their favorite movie at Roxy XTREME, the largest cinema screen in the region at 423 square meters—twice the size of a tennis court. For AED 399, the lavish experience includes a gourmet sharing platter featuring Black Pepper Beef Skewers, Sticky Buffalo Chicken, Steamed Chicken Dumplings, Crispy Mozzarella Sticks, Dynamite Cauliflowers and Crispy Calamari as well as vegetarian options. Complementing this feast are two refreshing mocktails, all delivered directly to guests at their comfortably heated seats.



For an elevated cinematic experience, Roxy Platinum at The Beach, Dubai Hills Mall, Box Park and City Walk offers a date night experience for AED 399. This includes two tickets, a delectable sharing platter and two mocktails — all delivered to guests as they enjoy their movie in fully reclining seats.



Alternatively, couples can opt for Roxy Silver experience at AED 179, featuring two tickets and snack counter favourites like nachos, popcorn, and soft drinks. Movie lovers can book Roxy Silver experience available across Roxy Cinemas' branches at The Beach and Dubai Hills Mall.



All these experiences can be enjoyed while watching the latest cinematic releases, featuring Argylle, The Color Purple, Madame Web and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (Hindi).



Ladies Night at Roxy Cinemas

For the ladies looking to cherish the bond of sisterhood for Galentines’ Day, Roxy Cinemas is spoiling all the single ladies at an exclusive edition of Ladies’ Night with the iconic Nicholas Sparks’ classic tearjerker, The Notebook. Gather the posse on 13th February, for an authentic Galentine's experience with Ryan Gosling, at Roxy’s Platinum Lounge at The Beach, City Walk and Dubai Hills Mall, in reclining Platinum seats, complimentary mocktails in the VIP lounge, a main course and delicious popcorn. The screening includes a complimentary gift bag of Beauty Solutions products. Moviegoers can also avail free parking at Boxpark and Dubai Hills Mall. Guests can also benefit from ticket validation services at City Walk, The Beach and Al Khawaneej locations.



