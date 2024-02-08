Abdallah Harfouch, Economist, Financial & Investment orientationexpert, and Founder of AH Financial Consultancy

(MENAFN- Publsh) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 7 February 2024:

The much-anticipated EcoLearn Summit 2024, a unique convergence of wealth, wellness, wisdom, and worth, is all set to open its doors to the public on March 23, 2024, at the Grand Millenium Business Bay Hotel, Marasi Drive in Dubai, the leading event in the region, aims to shed light on crucial topics that impact the business and economic landscape of the UAE.



After a success in Lebanon and helping thousands of people from around the globe Abdallah Harfouch, Economist, Financial & Investment orientation expert, and Founder of AH Financial Consultancy, brings the event this year to the City of Wonders to further promote wellness and financial literacy with the business community during the Global Money Week 2024 in Dubai.



Over 250 business leaders and financial experts have confirmed their participation at the event and around 500 will join the summit virtually.



Around 10 leading financial analysts, thought leaders, and panelists will share their insightful views with the participants during the summit.



Abdallah Harfouch, Economist, Financial & Investment orientation expert, and Founder of AH Financial Consultancy, mentioned that the EcoLearn Summit 2024 is thoughtfully designed to address the pressing issues that individuals and organizations face in today’s ever-evolving world.



“We believe in the power of financial success, well-being, and self-empowerment coming together to create a brighter future for all,” Harfouch added.



“He stated that the summit will set to draw a diverse audience of professionals, entrepreneurs, and visionaries seeking knowledge and inspiration in areas such as financial success, entrepreneurship, and well-being.”



He noted that one of the unique aspects of EcoLearn Summit is the emphasis on networking with partners in order to build valuable relationships with potential clients, partners, and collaborators.



He mentioned that the event’s focus on well-being underscores the growing importance of holistic living in today’s fast-paced world.



“The EcoLearn Summit is not just an opportunity it’s a strategic decision that aligns the organization with a forward-thinking, values-driven community. Together, we can make a positive impact on the world, helping individuals and businesses achieve success, well-being, self-empowering, and worth.” He added.



He echoed that the EcoLearn Summit, which has been organized in the last 5 years in order to educate and raise awareness about the importance of Financial Education, Investment Opportunities, new technologies, and entrepreneurship.



“The event will attract a diverse range of people, including Entrepreneurs and Business Owners, Investors, Startups Investors, Health and Mindset Enthusiasts, and curious minds,” Harfouch concluded.



Carol Glynn, owner of Conscious Finance Coaching, money mindset and finance coach in the United Arab Emirates, will highlight in EcoLearn Summit 2024 the importance of addressing financial wellness beyond just focusing on investing, particularly in the context of empowering women.



“The EcoLearn Summit is a leading platform to exchange ideas and strategies, financial wellness is not just about numbers; it's about empowering individuals, especially women, to take control of their financial futuresIn a dynamic business environment like Dubai, fostering financial literacy is a key driver for individual and economic growth,” said Carol Glynn.



“The summit's focus on financial wellness empowering people to develop a positive money mindset alongside positive financial habits and investing. The financial empowerment is a crucial aspect of overall well-being. When individuals, especially women, are equipped with the knowledge and tools to navigate their financial journeys, it creates a ripple effect, positively impacting families, communities, and the economy at large.” Added Carol Glynn.





MENAFN08022024006913014898ID1107825658