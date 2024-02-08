For immediate release 7 February 2024

(MENAFN- Perceptiona) Ocorian, the specialist global provider of financial and corporate administration services and regulatory solutions to financial institutions, asset managers, corporates and high net-worth individuals, has completed the acquisition of specialist regulatory consultancy Bovill.

The acquisition of Bovill, a highly respected industry leader, expands and enhances Ocorian’s global regulatory and compliance platform to meet growing demand from asset managers and financial institutions for regulatory advice and compliance support.

Founded in 1999 by Ben Blackett-Ord, Bovill is today an expert global financial services regulatory partner to over 580 clients with offices in the UK, Singapore, Hong Kong and the US. Headquartered in London, Bovill has been built up over the past 25 years on a solid foundation of long-term clients and high-quality compliance services and regulatory advice.

Bovill’s team of over 80 specialists, complementary services and global footprint will combine with Newgate, Ocorian’s existing regulatory and compliance business in the UK and Guernsey, to offer comprehensive regulatory and compliance support to financial services organisations internationally.

The combined regulatory and compliance team will have over 120 people globally and offer a range of regulatory and compliance services, underpinned by Ocorian’s proprietary compliance technology, the GATEway, to clients across fund and asset management, capital markets, wealth and payments. Rebecca Thorpe, Bovill’s CEO and Ben Blackett-Ord, Bovill’s founder and Executive Chair, will join Ocorian’s Regulatory and Compliance leadership team.

Chantal Free, Chief Executive Officer at Ocorian said: “Ocorian is driven to provide solutions that help our clients unlock value through our deep expertise, trusted partnerships and global scale. This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to meet the needs and challenges faced by a growing number of our clients in key jurisdictions.

“We’re delighted to welcome Bovill’s experts into the Ocorian family and look forward to combining their talents with those of our existing Newgate team to support our clients with the advice and solutions they need to meet an ever more complex regulatory and compliance landscape.

“Through the integration of these two successful businesses, we will prioritise stability and continuity to enable Bovill’s and Newgate’s practitioners to keep doing what they do best, serving their clients, with enhanced support from our global infrastructure.”

Rebecca Thorpe, Chief Executive Officer of Bovill added: “Our team is excited to be joining Ocorian and combining with our new colleagues in Newgate to offer our clients unparalleled expertise and tools such as GATEway where and when they need it most. Clients trust us to offer expert regulatory advice and compliance solutions and with Ocorian behind us, we can now expand, enhance and extend our services to clients internationally, especially those who are targeting international growth.”

Ben Blackett-Ord, Founder and Chair of Bovill commented: “I couldn’t be more proud of what we have built over the last 25 years. I believe as part of the Ocorian group Bovill will go from strength to strength and the unique combination of skills and international reach sets the foundation for an exciting future for our people and clients alike.”







