EQUITIES CORRECTION IS ON THE WAY, INSTITUTIONS AND WEALTH MANAGERS WARN

(MENAFN- Perceptiona) Professional investors including pension funds, insurance asset managers, family offices and wealth managers are united in the view that a stock market correction is coming in the next 12 months, new research* from Managing Partners Group (MPG), the international asset management company, shows.



The only debate in the study with institutional investors and wealth managers holding assets of €107 billion under management was over the timing and scale of the correction.



The research by MPG, which runs the Melius Fixed Income Fund, found 31% expect a correction within six months while 55% predict it will come within six to nine months and 14% within nine to 12 months.



More than half (53%) predict the size of the sell-off will be 7.5% or higher with nearly two out of five (36%) believing it will be between 5% and 7.5%. Just over one in 10 (11%) believe the correction when it comes will be between 3% and 5%.



Private equity and investment grade fixed income assets are seen as the asset classes which will see the biggest percentage increase in inflows as a result of a correction followed by hedge funds and real estate.



Government fixed income is seen as attracting the fifth highest percentage of inflows as a result followed by renewables and Life Settlements which rank above money markets, non-investment grade fixed income and alternative credit.



MPG has added life settlements to its Melius Fixed Income Fund, which invests in corporate and high yield bonds, targeting up to an equal split between life settlements and other assets. Life Settlements are US-issued life insurance policies that have been sold by the original owner at a discount to their future maturity value.



They have little or no correlation to equites and bonds. MPG says alternative asset classes in general are set to benefit from increased diversification as investors look for reasonable returns while equities are set for a tough year ahead.



Jeremy Leach, Chief Executive Officer at MPG, said: “The unanimity about an equities market correction in the next 12 months is striking with most professional investors only disagreeing about the timing and scale of the sell-off.



“That said more than half of those questioned are expecting a sell-off of 7.5% or more with some even predicting a correction of more than 10%.



“Alternative asset classes and fixed income assets are seen as the biggest beneficiaries of the sell-off when it comes.”



MPG’s Melius Fixed Income Fund has returned 7.72% in the 12 months to January 2024 outperforming the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond benchmark by 5.39% over the period, benefiting from an exposure to fixed income in the USA, UK, Europe and Switzerland. Melius has a yield driven investment strategy that carries less pricing sensitivity to interest rate movements.





