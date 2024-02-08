Commercial Bank of Iraq – Ratings Affirmed; CFS Raised

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed Commercial Bank of Iraq’s (CBIQ) Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of ‘B’ and ‘B’, respectively. The LT FCR Outlook is Stable. CI Ratings has also affirmed CBIQ’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘b-’ with a Stable Outlook, and the Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. CBIQ’s Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating has however been raised to ‘bb-’ from ‘b+’.



At the same time, CI has affirmed CBIQ’s Long- and Short-Term Ratings on the Iraq National Scale of ‘iqA-’ and ‘iqA2’, respectively, with a Stable Outlook. These ratings are supported and constrained by the same factors as the CFS as outlined below.



CBIQ’s LT FCR is set one notch above the BSR to underscore the high likelihood of extraordinary support from its ultimate parent Kuwait Finance House (KFH) via Ahli United Bank (AUB). Although the ESL is High, there is only a one-notch uplift for the Bank’s LT FCR as the latter is constrained by CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Iraq. CI considers KFH to be willing and able to provide extraordinary support based on CBIQ’s level of operational and financial integration with the parent. We deem Shari’a-compliant KFH’s acquisition of AUB group (via a share swap on 2 October 2022) as being a credit neutral event for CBIQ given the constraint imposed by our internal sovereign credit risk assessment for Iraq.



CBIQ’s BSR is derived from an improved CFS rating of ‘bb-’ and the constraints imposed by Iraq’s Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘c+’. The latter is a key rating constraint for all rated Iraqi banks. The CFS rating has been raised by one notch to reflect the Bank’s good track record and management, underpinned by AUB ownership and management control, sound CAR including high CET 1 component and capital flexibility, as well as good ROAA and liquidity. The principal credit challenges are the difficult operating environment and Iraq sovereign risk (as is the case with peer banks despite high oil prices), the Bank’s very small balance sheet and market share, and large concentrations in assets and, to lesser extent, customer deposits. Iraq’s high systemic liquidity risk and weak regulatory and supervisory framework (though improving) are also credit challenges.



CBIQ is the Iraqi subsidiary of AUB and is managed under a technical management agreement with the parent. Full Islamic conversion of CBIQ is expected to be completed in 2025. The strong parentage bestows significant financial and non-financial benefits to the Bank’s risk profile. Risk management practices are well developed and in general sound. CBIQ also has access to financial backing from the parent as and when needed, despite being a self-funding entity. However, as is the case with almost all other Iraqi private sector banks, the business model is narrow in scope reflecting the small balance sheet size, as well as Iraq’s underdeveloped banking sector. We deem this to be a credit challenge.



CI considers the Bank to have a high credit risk profile – in common with most peer banks – due to Iraq’s difficult operating environment coupled with large exposures to the sovereign (via government bonds and Central Bank of Iraq [CBI] balances). Both these asset classes come firmly under the sovereign risk category in accordance with CI’s criteria. The Bank’s aggregate exposure to the Iraq sovereign was equivalent to a high 146% of total equity in Q3 23. CBIQ’s investment in government securities translates into a considerable degree of asset concentration risk. In the context of Iraq’s high credit risk profile, any significant sovereign credit event could potentially transmit sovereign stress to CBIQ’s balance sheet, as well as earnings. This is an important risk factor for the ratings.



Given the negligible size of the credit portfolio in both money and proportionate terms, CI’s standard measures for loan asset quality analysis are not very meaningful for CBIQ. Nonetheless, overall loan asset quality has steadily improved in recent periods. NPLs almost halved in IQD terms (though from a low base) to 4.5% of gross loans in 9M 23 as a result of the transfer of fully-provisioned NPLs off-balance sheet. Measured against total equity, NPLs were fractional (<0.5%). Loan-loss reserve (LLR) cover was satisfactory. Although the Bank seeks to resume lending, we expect the magnitude of any potential NPL increase to be limited given the cautious credit policy.



CBIQ’s good leverage and capital ratios support the ratings, although total CAR remains flattered by the zero risk-weight applied to Iraqi government securities and CBI balances. The relatively low risk weighted asset (RWA) density reflects the same factor. While capital ratios will more than likely decline over time as loans and leverage increase, they are expected to remain satisfactory relative to the current rating level. We consider capital quality as being good given the dominance of CET 1 funds. The sound buffer in place is capable of withstanding unforeseen losses, and provides ample scope to expand the balance sheet in the medium term. CBIQ’s capital flexibility is robust given the strong ownership.



Notwithstanding the Iraqi banking sector’s high systemic liquidity risk, the Bank has consistently maintained good liquidity. The large stock of liquid assets underscores the exceptionally low share of net loans in total assets, alongside the large proportion of assets deployed in liquid government securities and CBI and cash balances. The emphasis on safeguarding liquidity is crucial in a banking system where the central bank is understood to perform lender of last resort function only in exceptional circumstances (at least for the private sector banks), and where there is no real interbank market. Although their contribution to total funding remains limited (35%), customer deposits are sensitive to confidence shocks intrinsic in the banking system. CBIQ does not actively seek to gather customer deposits given the limited avenues in which to deploy surplus liquidity in the banking system as CBI balances are non-remunerative. Although the high depositor concentrations elevate liquidity risk, this risk factor is mitigated by a good pool of liquid assets.



The Bank’s continually good profitability at both the operating and net levels over the last five years is a credit strength, in contrast to the earnings performance of most (but not all) private sector banks in Iraq. We expect this to remain the case going forward. CBIQ has demonstrated good operating income generation, although sources remain concentrated and significantly skewed towards net interest income (NII). The bulk of NII is derived from Iraqi government securities. We expect the net interest margin to remain at a good level over the medium term, despite some contraction as Islamic time deposits are launched in 2024, ensuring strong NII generation. However, sources of non-interest income are limited – as is the case with many peers. Nonetheless, risk absorption capacity − as indicated by operating profitability − is considered sound. Looking ahead, we expect sources of interest/financing income to remain concentrated, with non-II remaining low due to a limited customer base and narrow product mix.



Iraq’s OPERA is at a level indicative of a high degree of risk and a significant constraint on the ratings. OPERA takes into account the volatility of the economy and underlying structural and fiscal weaknesses, as well as significant socio-economic imbalances and deficiencies in the country’s political and institutional frameworks. Although the Iraqi economy continued to recover moderately in 2023 from the economic fallout of the pandemic – buoyed by favourable oil prices − credit risk remains elevated. OPERA also takes into account the challenges inherent in a banking sector that is small, underdeveloped, and dominated by financially weak state-owned banks. The latter elevate banking systemic risks. Both the legal system and corporate governance standards are also weak.



Rating Outlook



The Outlook for both the LT FCR and BSR is Stable, indicating that the ratings are unlikely to change over the next 12 months. This reflects our view that despite challenges in Iraq’s operating environment and possible pressures on credit metrics, we expect CBIQ to maintain a stable risk profile.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



We do not expect a change in the ratings unless our internal assessment of Iraq’s sovereign credit risk and/or OPERA improves. This is currently seen as being unlikely within a 12-month timeframe. A significant improvement in asset concentrations may also exert upward pressure on the CFS and BSR.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



While not our current expectation, CBIQ’s ratings and/or outlook could be reduced over the next 12 months should our internal assessment of Iraq’s sovereign credit risk and/or OPERA deteriorate. The ratings may also be lowered in the event the Bank’s key credit metrics deteriorated significantly.



*A National Rating summarises the repayment risk of an entity relative to other entities within the same economy. It is not an absolute measurement of risk. National Ratings are not directly comparable across borders.



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-22 and Q3 2023. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodologies used to determine the ratings are the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see , and the National Scale Ratings Criteria for Iraq, dated 15 March 2020 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released and last updated in February 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



