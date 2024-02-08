2023 12 Months And IV Quarter Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report

Merko Ehitus revenue was EUR 126 million in Q4 2023, and the revenue for 12 months amounted to EUR 466 million, while the respective figures for net profit were EUR 13.9 million and 12 months was EUR 46.0 million. Merko delivered 948 apartments and 27 commercial units to buyers in 12 months this year.

According to the management of Merko Ehitus, the solid results for 2023 were mainly delivered by Merko teams, who have made good decisions in the last few tumultuous years and adapted to market demand in the field of both construction service and real estate development. Construction and real estate development projects generally span more than one reporting period and the final results become evident at the end of the projects. The 12-month and Q4 results in 2023 show that several important factors coincided in the same time period. In the past few years, Merko group had the capability for launching large construction projects, of which the Kapitel's contracts are the most extensive, totalling more than EUR 200 million. The Kapitel contracts refer to two high-rise offices in Riga and the majority of the construction on three high-rise buildings in the Arter Quarter in central Tallinn, which Merko completed for Kapitel at the end of the year. The results were clearly supported by the real estate development business area, where in 2023, Merko companies handed over to the buyers nearly 1,000 apartments that had been presold during the last two years.

An era in real estate development is over – i.e. pre-sold apartments have been completed and delivered to customers, and now we are operating in a much more difficult market situation. The apartment market in the Baltics is uncertain, interest rates have risen and the pace of sales of new apartments has slowed significantly due to the new market situation. We have launched construction of a smaller number of apartment developments and in the near future there is no grounds for expecting results comparable to 2023 in real estate development. Over 12 months of 2023 the group has invested a total of EUR 86 million into ongoing development projects and acquisitions of new properties.

The group's secured order-book continued growth in Q4 and is exceeding previous expectations, which does partially counterbalance the negative impacts of the slumping apartment market on our construction volumes and revenue. Yet profitability of construction service is under constant strain and the risks persist – supply chains are seeing another price rise and macroeconomic problems have made private sector customers cautious about investments. Many defence and energy projects are in progress currently but these, too, will decline in volume in the medium to long term. Thus, risk management for the group companies – above all hedging price risks – is under continued scrutiny. In 2023, the group's companies signed new construction contracts worth 501 million euros, or 58% more than a year ago, and the secured orderbook increased by more than 60% compared to a year ago to 477 million euros.

In the 12 months of 2023, Merko delivered 948 apartments and 27 commercial units to buyers. As of year-end, the group's companies had 697 apartments on its balance sheet. At the end of the year, approximately 5% of the 393 apartments in the construction phase were covered by preliminary sale contracts. The largest apartment developments were Uus-Veerenni, Noblessner and Lahekalda in Tallinn, Erminurme in Tartu, Viesturdarzs, Mežpilseta and Magnolijas in Riga, and Vilneles Skverai in Vilnius.

In Q4 of 2023, the largest sites under construction in Estonia were the Rae state gymnasium, Hampton by Hilton and Hyatt hotel buildings, Arter Quarter, the logistics centre for Tallinn Kaubamaja Group, barracks at the Defence Forces' Ämari base, the infrastructure along the south-eastern border of the Republic of Estonia, the Rail Baltica road viaducts in Harjumaa, a tram line between Old City Harbour and Rail Baltica Ülemiste passenger terminal, as well the first phase of Ülemiste terminal. In Latvia, the Elemental Business Centre office buildings were in progress. Projects in Lithuania were wind farm infrastructure works in Kelme and Pagėgiai regions, and various buildings and infrastructure for NATO training centres.

OVERVIEW OF THE IV QUARTER AND 12 MONTHS RESULTS

PROFITABILITY

2023 12 months' pre-tax profit was EUR 52.0 million and Q4 2023 was EUR 18.1 million (12M 2022: EUR 37.1 million and Q4 2022 was EUR 18.4 million), which brought the pre-tax profit margin to 11.1% (12M 2022: 9.1%).

Net profit attributable to shareholders for 12 months 2023 was EUR 46.0 million (12M 2022: EUR 34.6 million) and for Q4 2023 net profit attributable to shareholders was EUR 13.9 million (Q4 2022: EUR 17.6 million). 12 months net profit margin was 9.9% (12M 2022: 8.5%).

REVENUE

Q4 2023 revenue was EUR 126.5 million (Q4 2022: EUR 143.4 million) and 12 months' revenue was EUR 466.3 million (12M 2022: EUR 409.6 million). 12 months' revenue increased by 13.8% compared to same period last year. The share of revenue earned outside Estonia in 12 months 2023 was 39.3% (12M 2022: 50.1%).

SECURED ORDER BOOK

As of 31 December 2023, the group's secured order book was EUR 477.5 million (31 December 2022: EUR 297.2 million). In 12 months 2023, group companies signed contracts in the amount of EUR 500.8 million (12M 2022: EUR 317.9 million). In Q4 2023, new contracts were signed in the amount of EUR 121.4 million (Q4 2022: EUR 27.5 million).

REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT

In 12 months 2023, the group sold a total of 948 apartments; in 12 months 2022, the group sold 923 apartments. The group earned a revenue of EUR 137.5 million from sale of own developed apartments in 12 months 2023 and EUR 127.0 million in 12 months 2022. In Q4 of 2023 a total of 283 apartments were sold, compared to 467 apartments in Q4 2022, and earned a revenue of EUR 31.4 million from sale of own developed apartments (Q4 2022: EUR 70.2 million).

CASH POSITION

At the end of the reporting period, the group had EUR 77.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, and equity of EUR 212.1 million (49.9% of total assets). Comparable figures as of 31 December 2022 were EUR 17.7 million and EUR 184.2 million (47.5% of total assets), respectively. As of 31 December 2023, the group's net debt was negative EUR 22.5 million (31 December 2022: EUR 74.3 million).

PROPOSAL FOR DISTRIBUTION OF PROFITS

The Management Board proposes to the Supervisory Board to distribute to shareholders EUR 17.7 million in dividends (1 euro per share) from retained earnings in 2024. This is equivalent to a 38% dividend rate for 2023.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

unaudited

in thousand euros