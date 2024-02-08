Crude Oil Forecast Today - 07/02: Seeks Buyers Post-Dip

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The trading session for crude oil on Tuesday displayed some minor fluctuations, but it continues to seek out a basing pattern. The performance of the WTI Crude Oil market is closely tied to the economic momentum in the United States, which has been notably robust.

Examining the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil market , we observe that it initially experienced a slight dip during Tuesday's session, only to rebound and exhibit signs of vitality. The market's primary objective appears to be defending the established basing pattern at the $72.50 level, a trend that has persisted for some time.

The current state of the oil market suggests that it might have been oversold, warranting a buying opportunity. Despite the potential for volatility, the sharp decline in oil prices prompts value hunters to enter the scene.

Additionally, it is crucial to consider the actions of central banks worldwide , which may opt to reduce interest rates, subsequently stimulating economic growth. This economic expansion is expected to drive up the demand for crude oil. Furthermore, OPEC, the organization of oil-producing countries, is likely to take measures to curb production in response to changing market conditions.

Keeping a close eye on the possibility of a U.S. recession is essential. At present, the economy appears to be maintaining its momentum, which significantly impacts the demand for crude oil, particularly the WTI grade Perspective

From a technical perspective, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average is positioned near the $75 level, representing a short-term target for the market. If this level is surpassed on the upside, the 200-day EMA becomes the next target, situated around the last recorded swing high at approximately $78.

Beneath the current price levels, substantial support is found at $70, followed by a long-standing support level at $68, which has held for several years. Taking all these factors into account, it remains reasonable to regard crude oil as a market that offers buying opportunities when it experiences dips.

At the end of the day, the crude oil market continues to exhibit signs of seeking a basing pattern. While fluctuations may occur, the strong economic momentum in the United States, potential central bank actions, and shifting global production dynamics all contribute to the market's dynamics. Investors should consider crude oil as a buy-on-the-dip market, with various support and resistance levels providing guidance for potential price movements.

