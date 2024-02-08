Natural Gas Forecast Today -07/02: Continues To Watch $2

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The natural gas market has encountered persistent challenges in recent sessions, struggling to recover from the $2.00 level. Tuesday's performance echoed this ongoing struggle, highlighting the market's efforts to establish a basing pattern and initiate a bounce.

During the Tuesday session, natural gas attempted a rally but remained constrained near the floor. The price currently hovers just above the critical $2 level, which many observers view as a significant support level . Despite the potential for cautious optimism, it is essential to approach this market with prudence.

One prominent concern stems from the lackluster winter season, which has disappointed in terms of demand for natural gas. This shortfall in demand exacerbates supply and demand imbalances, contributing to an abundance of natural gas.

Supply Issues.....Too Much Supply

Supply issues in the natural gas market are likely to persist for the foreseeable future. Consequently, any rallies that emerge present opportunities for short-term gains . However, traders should exercise caution and avoid overcommitting, recognizing that the broader demand outlook remains uncertain.

The $2 level serves as a crucial reference point and is expected to provide a degree of support. A breach below this level could lead to a potentially troublesome descent towards the $1.80 mark. The market's current lack of momentum is evident, making it conducive for scalping short-term trades. If you can“babysit” your positions, this is something to look forward to.

Looking ahead, a return to the $2.50 level appears plausible and reasonable for natural gas. However, the absence of sustained momentum is a notable characteristic of this market. As traders shift their focus to spring, the outlook becomes increasingly challenging. While sporadic rallies may occur as traders collect profits, their sustainability remains questionable.

At the end of the day, the natural gas market continues to grapple with its persistent struggle near the $2.00 level. The establishment of a basing pattern and a meaningful rebound remain elusive objectives. Caution is advised, especially given the uncertainty surrounding the demand landscape and the enduring supply issues. Scalping short-term trades may offer opportunities, with the $2 support level serving as a critical reference point. Nevertheless, a return to the $2.50 level is foreseeable, but the market's momentum remains subdued, particularly as the season transitions toward spring.

