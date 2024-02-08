EURUSD Forecast Today - 07/02: Euro Struggles Against Dollar

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)

The Euro faced a decline against the US dollar early in Tuesday's trading session, hinting at potential strength for the greenback in the broader foreign exchange (FX) market.

In the case of EUR/USD, the Euro initially made an attempt to rally but displayed signs of hesitancy. The critical battleground appears to be the 1.07 level. A breakdown below this level could spell significant trouble for the Euro, with a probable descent towards the 1.06 level at a relatively swift pace.

It is worth noting that attempts at rallies are encountering resistance, as seen on Tuesday when sellers emerged whenever the market tried to gain ground. Currently, we find ourselves at the lower end of a consolidation range, making it crucial to observe how market dynamics evolve. Another point of consideration revolves around central banks . The Federal Reserve, for instance, is expected to reduce interest rates at some point later this year, though the exact timing remains uncertain.

There has been a shift in expectations, with potential interest rate cuts now possibly happening in the summer, deviating from the earlier anticipation of a cut in March. Concurrently, the European Central Bank faces the challenge of managing a German recession, which poses a significant threat to the European Union as Germany contributes a substantial 80% to the overall GDP of the EU.

The European Central Bank has hinted at the possibility of rate cuts in response to this economic situation. Such a move could trigger a repricing of assets, possibly leading to a decrease in the value of the Euro. In the scenario where the global economy slides into a recession, the US dollar is likely to emerge as the preferred currency, further bolstering its strength.

Furthermore, geopolitical concerns on the global stage are also favoring the US dollar. All factors considered, it appears prudent to consider selling the Euro when opportunities arise in the form of rallies exhibiting signs of exhaustion or if a breakdown below the 1.07 level occurs.

At the end of the day, the Euro is currently under pressure against the US dollar, and market conditions are characterized by uncertainty. The interplay between central bank policies, economic conditions, and geopolitical factors will play a crucial role in shaping the future direction of the EUR/USD pair. Traders and investors should exercise caution and closely monitor developments in the FX market .

