NASDAQ 100 Forecast Today - 07/02: Bullish, Yet Stagnant

The NASDAQ 100 has maintained a bullish trend, prompting a strategic focus on buying during price dips to capitalize on potential value opportunities. This has been the case for some time now, and there is nothing to suggest something different is coming anytime soon.

In recent trading sessions, the NASDAQ 100 has shown a lack of significant movement, particularly in the early hours of Tuesday. This relatively stagnant behavior can be attributed to the index's position at the pinnacle of a substantial uptrend. Over the past few days, the market has experienced a temporary stall, reflecting an effort to normalize after a robust rally.

This adjustment phase is a reasonable response to the prior upward surge. Notably, the 17,000 level, which corresponds to the base of a significant candlestick formation from the previous week, is expected to provide substantial support. Additionally, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average is poised to offer further reinforcement.





Anticipating 18,000 Soon.

Anticipating the future trajectory, the focus appears to be directed towards the 18,000 level. As a prominent psychological milestone , it is expected to attract attention and potentially serve as a target for price movement.

The prevailing sentiment for the NASDAQ 100 is bullish , but investors should exercise patience due to the current period of consolidation. A lack of significant catalysts is keeping the market in a holding pattern, as it awaits the next trigger for potential upward momentum.

It is essential to recognize that the NASDAQ 100 is not equally weighted, with only a handful of stocks significantly influencing its performance. This dynamic resembles trading an Exchange-Traded Fund, emphasizing the need for an awareness of the market's selective behavior.

In the end, the NASDAQ 100 remains in a bullish stance, with a strategic emphasis on buying opportunities during price dips. The current phase of consolidation and stability is a natural response to a preceding robust rally. Investors should keep an eye on key support levels , such as 17,000 and the 50-day EMA, while also considering the psychological significance of the 18,000 level. Patience is key in navigating this market, as it awaits potential catalysts for further upward movement, bearing in mind the market's distinct weighting dynamics.

