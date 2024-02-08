USDJPY Forecast Today - 07/02: USD Seeks Rise Vs JPY (Video)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The USD/JPY pair continues its bullish momentum, with Tuesday's session showing signs of renewed strength. While the possibility of a breakout is still uncertain, there is a notable upward trend in play.

Initially, the US dollar weakened against the Japanese yen but has since rebounded. The underlying momentum suggests that a bullish sentiment persists, even though the Federal Reserve may consider rate cuts in the future . However, any such rate cuts appear to be distant events, and this perception supports the current bullish outlook.

In the short term , it seems likely that the market will lean towards buying on dips, with the 150 level being a potential target. Should a minor pullback occur, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average residing around 146.50 is expected to provide substantial support. This is an indicator that has been somewhat reliable over the last several months.

An argument can be made for the breakout of a bullish flag pattern to the upside, further supporting the notion of a higher USD/JPY pair. However, the primary driver of this trend is not necessarily a strengthening US dollar but rather a weakening Japanese yen, due to the Bank of Japan's reluctance to tighten its monetary policy.

Looking ahead, the 152 yen level stands as a potential resistance point . Below this level, the 50-day EMA and the 200-day EMA offer substantial support. However, the prevailing sentiment suggests that these support levels may not come into play, as the market appears poised for further upward movement.





Systematic Traders Will Have Their Say

It is essential to consider the influence of systematic and algorithmic traders in the market. Many traders rely on indicators such as moving averages, which can contribute to the overall support for the USD/JPY pair. Barring any unexpected shifts by the Bank of Japan or the Federal Reserve, the market is likely to find ample support from these trading strategies.

In the end, the USD/JPY pair continues to exhibit bullish tendencies , with the possibility of a breakout looming. The underlying factors driving this trend point towards the Japanese yen's weakness rather than an overwhelming display of US dollar strength. As long as the Bank of Japan maintains its current monetary policy stance, the path of least resistance for this currency pair remains upward, with various support levels in place to bolster the ongoing bullish sentiment.

