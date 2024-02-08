Independence Day Of Myanmar Celebrated At ICMEI Headquarters In Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) celebrated the Independence Day of Myanmar at its headquarters in Noida, extending warm congratulations to H.E. U Moe Kyaw Aung, the Ambassador of Myanmar to India, and the people of Myanmar. The Independence Day of Myanmar falls on the 4th of January.



Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI, took this wonderful opportunity on behalf of ICMEI and the complete Fraternity of Art and Culture in India to extend heartfelt congratulations. Mr. Marwah expressed his best wishes for a joyous celebration of this significant day in the history of Myanmar.



The Indo Myanmar Film and Cultural Forum, under the umbrella of ICMEI, was highlighted as a very active body that has been an integral part of every international event organized by ICMEI. The Forum actively participates in and contributes to events such as the Global Film Festival, Global Festival of Journalism, Global Fashion Week, and Global Literary Festival in Noida.



The celebration at ICMEI Headquarters underscored the organizationï¿1⁄2s commitment to fostering cultural exchanges and strengthening diplomatic ties through the medium of art and culture.



