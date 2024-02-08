Liberia: President Boakai Makes New Appointments In Government

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has nominated additional officials to positions in government affecting the Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation, the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA), the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE), the Liberia Broadcasting Corporation, the National Oil Company of Liberia, Ministries of Information, Culture Affairs & Tourism; Commerce & Industry; State for Presidential Affairs, and the Office of the President.



The nominees are:

1. Mr. Mohammed Ali, Managing Director, Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation (LWSC)

2. Mr. Jacob Smith, Deputy for Administration, Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC)

3. Mr. Stephen Johnson, Deputy for Administration, Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA)

4. Mr. Julius K. Sele, Executive Director, Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE)

5. Mr. Anthony V. Kesselly – Deputy Minister for Public Affairs

6. Mr. Daniel Sando, Deputy Minister for Technical Services, Ministry of Information Culture Affairs & Tourism (MICAT)

7. Mrs. Masah Sobboh, Assistant Minister for Human Resources, Ministry of State

8. Mr. Eugene L. Fahngon, Director General, Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS)

9. Mr. Sahr Johnny, Senior Economic Advisor, Ministry of State

10. Ms. Rustonlyn Suacoco Dennis, President/ Chief Executive Officer, National Oil Company (NOCAL)

11. Mr. Charles A. Snetter, Ambassador At-Large, Ministry of State

12. Mr. Emmanuel Azango, First Vice President Finance & Investment, NOCAL

13. Atty. George K. Saah, Assistant Minister for Public Affairs, Ministry of State

14. Mr. Dorr Cooper, Inspector General, Ministry of Commerce & Industry

15. Amb. George Wallace, Advisor/Foreign Affairs, Ministry of State

16. Mrs. Louise Tamba, Business Manager, Ministry of State

17. Cllr. Bushuben Keita, Legal Advisor, Ministry of State

These nominations where applicable, are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.



