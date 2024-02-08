Liberia: President Boakai Makes New Appointments In Government

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has nominated additional officials to positions in government affecting the Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation, the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA), the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE), the Liberia Broadcasting Corporation, the National Oil Company of Liberia, Ministries of Information, Culture Affairs & Tourism; Commerce & Industry; State for Presidential Affairs, and the Office of the President.
The nominees are:
1. Mr. Mohammed Ali, Managing Director, Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation (LWSC)
2. Mr. Jacob Smith, Deputy for Administration, Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC)
3. Mr. Stephen Johnson, Deputy for Administration, Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA)
4. Mr. Julius K. Sele, Executive Director, Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE)
5. Mr. Anthony V. Kesselly – Deputy Minister for Public Affairs
6. Mr. Daniel Sando, Deputy Minister for Technical Services, Ministry of Information Culture Affairs & Tourism (MICAT)
7. Mrs. Masah Sobboh, Assistant Minister for Human Resources, Ministry of State
8. Mr. Eugene L. Fahngon, Director General, Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS)
9. Mr. Sahr Johnny, Senior Economic Advisor, Ministry of State
10. Ms. Rustonlyn Suacoco Dennis, President/ Chief Executive Officer, National Oil Company (NOCAL)
11. Mr. Charles A. Snetter, Ambassador At-Large, Ministry of State
12. Mr. Emmanuel Azango, First Vice President Finance & Investment, NOCAL
13. Atty. George K. Saah, Assistant Minister for Public Affairs, Ministry of State
14. Mr. Dorr Cooper, Inspector General, Ministry of Commerce & Industry
15. Amb. George Wallace, Advisor/Foreign Affairs, Ministry of State
16. Mrs. Louise Tamba, Business Manager, Ministry of State
17. Cllr. Bushuben Keita, Legal Advisor, Ministry of State
These nominations where applicable, are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion.
MENAFN08022024002747001784ID1107825592
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.