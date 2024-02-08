(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Organizing Committee of NAS Sports Tournament to open Registration Door for the 11th Edition of the Tournament







The Organizing Committee of NAS Sports Tournament has announced the opening of registration door for the 11th edition of the Tournament, the biggest of its kind, which will take place at Nad Al-Sheba Sports Complex during the Holy Month of Ramadan.



Participants in the 11th edition of the Tournament will compete in nine sports games; these are: volleyball, padel, jujitsu, fencing, wheelchair basketball, running, cycling, tug of war and obstacle challenge.



Registration of players & teams continues through the Tournament's official website: for participating in all sports competitions of the 11th edition of the event.



The NAS Sports Tournament is organized with distinctive participation of thousands of athletes of various ages, multi-nationalities and different physical levels from UAE & overseas who compete in several competitions during the Holy Month of Ramadan. The current edition of the Tournament is expected to witness increase in the numbers of participants particularly with the return of the exciting obstacle challenge competition, which is awaited by all participants to test their physical abilities. The 11th version of the Tournament will also witness the addition of the tug of war competition; the popular & traditional sport which is exercised by elderly & young categories, and it requires muscle strength & high concentration to win the competitions.



Volleyball Competition:



Registration of players continues up to 18th March 2024. Each team is allowed to register a maximum of 14 players and 10 players minimum. Players' age should be 18 years old or above, on the date of the launch of the competition.



Participating teams will be categorized into two groups, each group comprises four teams. Matches in the groups stage will be played as per the one–round league system. The 1st & 2nd placed teams of each group will qualify to the semi-final stage.



The semi-final matches will be contested according to knockout system. The two winners of the semi-final will contest the final match, while the two losers will play the 3rd place match.



Padel Competition:



Registration for the padel competition continues up to 4th March 2024. Contestants will compete in local & international categories. The local categories comprise the 20-point classification category for men, where participation is open for Emirati, expatriates & visitors of local classifications, while coaches & national teams' players are not allowed to compete in this category / the 100-point open classification category, where participation is open for all players without restrictions / the Emirati men & women category / juniors category – U 18. Participation in the international stars category is open for men only through the International Padel Federation. For further information or any other inquiries, contacts with the Organizing Committee of the padel competition can be held through the email: ... or Mobile No. 054 – 5838940.





Wheelchair basketball competition:



Registration for participating in the wheelchair basketball competition continues up to 12th March. 10 teams, composing of locals & expatriates, are allowed to register in the competition and will be classified into two groups as per the draw, scheduled on 15th March. Each team to comprise eight players; four of them are from people of determination category, while the other four players are non-people of determination who serve at the participating department. The International Wheelchair Basketball Federation's rules & regulations are applicable in managing all matches of the competition. For further information or any other inquiries, contacts with the Organizing Committee of the wheelchair basketball competition can be held through the email: ... or Mobile No.: 050-7746604.



Running Competition:



Registration for the 10 km, 5 km & 4 km running competitions will continue up to 11th March. Participation in this competition is open for Emirati & expatriates and local & international players from UAE. Contestants will compete in various categories; these are:

10 km open category for Emirati men & women / open category for men & women, where participation is open for players of national teams, clubs besides teams of Police, Armed Forces & Civil Defense and trainers of fitness & athletic games. The 5 km running is allocated for community category for Emirati men & women / elderly male & female locals and expatriates (50 years old & above). The 4 km juniors' category is allocated for male & female youth of 13 & 14 years old and male & female juniors of 11 & 12 years old. The competition will be managed as per the rules & regulations applicable by the UAE Athletics Federation. For further information or any other inquiries, contacts with the Organizing Committee of the running competition can be held through the email: ... or Mobile No. 056 – 5336886.





Cycling Competition:



Registration for the 74 km cycling competition will continue up to 15th March 2024. Participation is allowed for all locals & expatriates who participate in official races in UAE & overseas from the age of 19 years old & above. Contestants will compete in various categories; as follows: open category for men & women / local amateurs of both genders who are recruited in teams & clubs / community category for male & female locals who are not recruited in clubs & teams besides teams of Dubai Police, armed forces & civil defense / elderly male & female locals and expatriates (50 years old & above) / people of determination (Road bikes and hand bikes) and blinds. For further information or any other inquiries, contacts with the Organizing Committee of the cycling competition can be held through the email: ... or Mobile No. 054 – 5839464.



Fencing Competition:



Registration for the fencing competition continues up to 8th March 2024. Participation is allowed for Emiratis, expatriates and all local & international players from UAE & overseas. The competition will be ruled as per the latest version of the regulations of the International Fencing Federation. Contestants in this competition will compete in three categories; as follows: fencing sword competition 'epee' for men – international / foil sword weapon competition for men – international / the Arab sword weapon saber competition for men – international / fencing sword competition 'epee' for women – international. For further information or any other inquiries, contacts with the Organizing Committee of the fencing competition can be held through the email: .... or Mobile No. 056-5336885.



Tug of War Competition:



Registration for the tug of war competition continues up to 7th March. Participation is allowed for all locals & residents in UAE. Each governmental entity is allowed to participate with one team only, to be composed of 12 players with eight players to participate in the match & other four reserves, besides trainer, administrator & guide. Each team is entitled to replace two players after the end of each half. At least 6 players should participate in the competition. Participants are classified into governmental category & community category. The competition will be organized in two stages, the first of which is the group stage, where each group comprises four teams. Matches of this stage will be played as per the one–round league system. The second stage will be held through knock out system. Each match is played in three halves.

For further information or any other inquiries, contacts with the Organizing Committee of the tug of war competition can be held through the email: ... or Mobile No. 054-5839463.



Jujitsu Competition



Registration for the jujitsu competition continues up to 14th March 2024. Participation door in this competition is open for all Emiratis, expatriates and local & international players from UAE & overseas. The competition will be held through knockout system and will be managed as per the rules applicable in the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation. Contestants will compete in different five categories in blue, violet, brown & black belts; these are: men over 18 years old for 62 kg, 72 kg, 85 kg & 100 kg / masters over 30 years old for 62 kg, 72 kg, 85 kg & 100 kg / women over 18 years old for 55 kg, 62 kg, 72 kg & 85 kg.

Male juniors 16 & 17 years old will compete in blue & violet belts for the weights 52 kg, 62 kg, 73 kg & 85 km / female juniors 16 and 17 years old will also compete in blue & violet belts for weights from 44 kg, 52 kg, 63 kg & 75 Kg. For further information or any other inquiries, contacts with the Organizing Committee of the jujitsu competition can be held through the email: ... or Mobile No. 054-5838941.