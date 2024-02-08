(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market
USD 965.49 million from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 3.98% according to Technavio.
AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, DKT International, Durbin PLC, EurimPharm
Arzneimittel GmbH, EUROGINE SL, Gima Spa, HLL Lifecare Ltd., Krishco Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS, Melbea Innovations Ltd., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Ocon Medical Ltd., Pregna International Ltd, Prosan International BV, SMB Corp. of India, TESPRO LLC, The Cooper Companies Inc., TRIMEDIC SUPPLY NETWORK Ltd., and Viatris Inc. are key companies.
The Abbvie company offers intrauterine contraceptive devices such as the LILETTA
(levonorgestrel-releasing) intrauterine contraceptive.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market 2023-2027
The long-term efficacy and increased acceptance of IUDs
is a major trend in the market.
Global unintended pregnancy rates have declined since the 1990s but remain high and vary across regions. Developed regions have seen faster declines than developing ones. Reduced unplanned pregnancies have lowered abortion rates. Reduced stigma on birth control has led to couples seeking control over childbirth timing and spacing for financial and maternal health reasons. IUDs help space births by preventing unintended pregnancies. Increased awareness of family planning significance leads to higher contraceptive adoption and improved healthcare outcomes for mothers and babies.
North America
is projected to contribute 33% of market growth by 2027.
The US dominates the
market in the region due to local market players, government support, high awareness, and technological innovations like postpartum and reusable IUDs, fueling market growth.
Initiatives by government and non-profit organizations
are a key factor driving market growth.
Adverse effects of IUDs
is a significant challenge restricting market growth.
Drivers,
Trends, and Challenges have an impact on
market dynamics and can impact businesses.
What are the key data covered in this Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth
between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size
and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior Growth
across North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of
companies
Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD): Overview
Intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUDs) are small, T-shaped devices inserted into the uterus to prevent pregnancy. They are a popular form of long-acting reversible contraception (LARC) and offer effective birth control for women. IUDs work by either releasing hormones (hormonal IUDs) or creating a physical barrier to sperm (copper IUDs), providing reliable contraception for several years. They are a key component of women's reproductive health and family planning, offering a safe and convenient option for birth control. The IUD market continues to grow as more women opt for this effective and long-term contraceptive method.
