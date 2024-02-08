Aker BP - Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LYSAKER,
Norway, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP delivered strong operational performance in the fourth quarter of 2023, with low cost and high efficiency, although production volumes were impacted by an unplanned shutdown at Alvheim. All field development projects continued progressing as planned, and the company maintained its low emissions intensity at an industry-leading level.
Highlights
Strong production : Oil and gas production reached 444 mboepd in the fourth quarter and 457 mboepd for the full year 2023, in line with guidance
Cost efficiency : Production cost amounted to USD 6.2 per barrel produced, both for the fourth quarter and the full year
Low emissions : Greenhouse gas emissions averaged 2.8 kg CO2e per boe, both for the quarter and the full year, ranking among the lowest in the global oil & gas industry
Progress on field developments : All projects are progressing as planned and within budget, with fabrication activities underway at multiple locations
Strong financial performance : EBITDA of USD 3,174 million, operating profit of USD 2,154 million, net profit of USD 164 million, and free cash flow of USD 461 million.
Returning value : Dividend per share increased to USD 2.4 for 2024, equivalent to USD 0.60 per quarter
Comment from Karl Johnny Hersvik, CEO of Aker BP
"We ended the year on a strong note, successfully delivering on our targets despite experiencing some operational challenges in the second half.
I would like to take the opportunity to underscore the strong efforts of our team during the unplanned shutdown at Alvheim, which demonstrate the dedicated commitment and problem-solving capabilities that characterise this company.
Furthermore, I am pleased to confirm that our field development projects are on track. The cost estimates remain unchanged, and we are one year closer to first oil and generating another wave of value creation for Aker BP and our stakeholders.
Ultimately, we maintain our position as a leader in the E&P industry through high efficiency, low operational costs and low emissions."
Guidance for 2024
Aker BP today also provides guidance for 2024, based on the company's business plan, consisting of the following key parameters:
Production of 410-440 mboepd
Capex of around USD 5 billion
Exploration spend of around USD 500 million
Abandonment spend of around USD 250 million
Production cost of around USD 7 per boe
Dividend of USD 2.4 per share (USD 0.60 per quarter)
Webcast presentation
Today at 08:30 CET, the management will present the results on a webcast available on . The presentation will be followed by an online Q&A session.
Attachments
Aker BP 2023-Q4 Report
Aker BP 2023-Q4 Presentation
CONTACT:
Investor contacts:
Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889
Carl Christian Bachke, IR Officer, tel.: +47 909 80 848
Martin Seland Simensen, IR Officer, tel.: +47 416 92 087
Media contacts:
Tore Langballe, VP Communications, tel.: +47 907 77 841
Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesman, tel.: +47 402 24 217
The following files are available for download:
|
|
Release
|
|
Aker BP 2023-Q4 Report
|
|
Aker BP 2023-Q4 Presentation
SOURCE Aker BP ASA
MENAFN08022024003732001241ID1107825571
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.