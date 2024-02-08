Navigating The Push-To-Talk Over Cellular Landscape: Market Insights And Trends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market

Deployment of LTE network, rise in number of internet users, & proliferation of mobile devices drive the growth of the global push-to-talk over cellular market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market , By Component and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the push-to-talk over cellular market size was valued at $3.43 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $6.95 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in adoption of smartphone applications is expected to support the push-to-talk over cellular market growth. This is attributed to applications as well as integration benefits with various communications networks and are compatible with various devices. Hence, surge in demand for push-to-talk applications among smart devices is among the major factors expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Push-to-talk over cellular comprises a range of devices, communication services, and processes facilitating two-way communication via wireless devices. It primarily offers push-to-talk voice services for smartphone communication, enabling both one-to-many and one-to-one voice communication over cellular networks. This technology leverages half-duplex Voice-over-IP (VoIP) over mobile networks, optimizing the utilization of cellular access resources. Furthermore, the market is expected to witness growth driven by the demand for reliable communication services with high-quality audio support.

Push-to-talk over cellular finds extensive use in applications requiring broad geographical coverage, including public safety and security, transportation, and logistics. Notably, the public safety and security segment dominates the market, benefiting from enhanced communication capabilities and interoperability, thereby improving responsiveness and preparedness in emergencies across governmental and private sectors. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a surge in the adoption of push-to-talk over cellular devices by government and disaster management agencies, particularly in COVID-19 hotspots, facilitating effective communication within those areas.

Even after emergence of COVID-19, the push-to-talk over cellular market is expected to witness trivial effect during this pandemic, as the demand for push-to-talk over cellular is still higher for public safety & security applications. The push-to-talk over cellular devices are increasingly being used by the government and disaster management agencies in hotspots of COVID-19 for communicating in that area. In addition, innovations of mobile apps enable push-to-talk for public safety during COVID-19 pandemic, are further boosting the market growth. For instance, L3Harris' BeOn app is being used by healthcare workers in California to communicate efficiently while visiting patients and trace contacts.

Walkie-talkie devices were widely used as a mode of communication among teams, but its costly equipment and network distortion hindrance increased the growth of the push-to-talk over cellular devices due to cost efficient and reliability benefits offered. These devices are built over push-to-talk technology that includes half-duplex push-to-talk communications benefit with the resistance to interference offered by mobile phones. Thus, the growth of the equipment segment propelled the growth of the market in 2019, and is further expected to boost the market growth in coming years.

North America dominated the overall push-to-talk over cellular market trends in 2019 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to availability of enhanced network infrastructure in the region with high proliferation of LTE networks in the region. In addition, high number of smart devices in the regions operate on deployed LTE technology also supports the growth of the market in the region.

Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors supporting the growth of the Asia-Pacific push-to-talk over cellular market include significant presence of telecom operators that are expanding their 5G infrastructure, proliferating LTE deployments, and high penetration of mobile devices in the region.

By application, the public safety and security segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global push-to-talk over cellular market. Replacement of land mobile radio (LMR) with push to talk over cellular services as it offers improved public safety communications operability during emergency and coordination situations drive the segment growth. However, the transportation & logistics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. Most of logistics companies are replacing traditional walkie talkie communication solutions with modern communications solutions, based on digital models such as the push-to-talk over cellular phones. This factor drives the segment growth.

Some of the key push-to-talk over cellular market players profiled in the report include AT&T, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Verizon Communications, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Mobile Tornado, Sprint Corporation, Bell Canada, Simoco Wireless Solutions, and Sonim Technologies Inc. Players operating in the market have witnessed high revenue growth opportunities for analytical solutions and services especially due to digitalization. This study includes the push-to-talk over cellular market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

