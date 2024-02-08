RBI Leaves Repo Rate Untouched At 6.5% For 6Th Time In A Row (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) The RBI on Thursday left the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for the sixth consecutive time as part of its policy to keep inflation in check and at the same time spur growth in the economy.

Five out of six members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted in favour of the rate decision.

Monetary policy must continue to be actively disinflationary, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a statement.

Das said domestic economic activity remains strong and the growth momentum is expected to continue into the next financial year. The RBI has pegged real GDP growth for 2024-25 at 7%.

He also said that the debt of central and state governments are expected to moderate in years to come.

At the same time, the RBI Governor flagged concern over elevated debt raising serious concern in many countries, which will impact the global financial system.

