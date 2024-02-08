Sandeep Marwah Honored For His Spiritual Activities

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Meerut, January 26, 2024: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, renowned for his relentless dedication to various fields including education, media, and entertainment, receives yet another accolade, this time for his profound contributions to spirituality on his visit to Meerut.



Mr. Vinod Kumar Choudhary, Senior RSS worker and District President of Meerut City from BJP, expressed pride in Dr. Marwah's multifaceted endeavors. "We are proud of Dr. Sandeep Marwah for his untiring efforts not only in the fields of education, media, and entertainment but also in spirituality," he remarked.



Dr. Marwahï¿1⁄2s involvement in numerous organizations such as the World Peace Development and Research Foundation,Asian Unity Alliance, Prithvi Yoga Centre, Global Yog Alliance, and Confederation of World Religion, alongside his associations with spiritual entities like ISKON and Brahma Kumaris, has significantly contributed to uplifting and supporting spiritual activities across 156 countries worldwide.



In recognition of his deep commitment and contributions, Dr. Sandeep Marwah was honored by the city of Meerut. Mr. Choudhary presented him with a beautiful Lord Ram Statue as a token of love and honor on behalf of Meerut City.



Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Marwah extended heartfelt thanks for the recognition and the symbolic gesture bestowed upon him.



This acknowledgment further underscores Dr. Marwahï¿1⁄2s holistic approach to societal welfare and his unwavering dedication to fostering harmony and spiritual enlightenment.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143