Urban Sphere And Procurabl Ink Supply Chain Partnership To Accelerate EV Exports From India

February 7, 2024 5:55 am - Procurabl partners with Urban Sphere to propel EV exports, supporting 'Make in India' and fostering sustainable mobility solutions globally.

Urban Sphere and Procurabl announced a supply chain partnership to localize component manufacturing and accelerate EV exports from India. The partnership brings together Urban Sphere, a pioneering electric vehicle (EV) OEM introducing connected electric commercial vehicles and Procurabl, a vertically integrated supply chain company with a global supplier network for electric vehicles (EV). This partnership aims to propel India towards becoming a global hub for manufacturing commercial electric vehicles and is firmly aligned with the Indian government's 'Make in India' initiative, aimed at promoting local manufacturing and job creation.

As part of this supply chain partnership Urban Sphere will establish manufacturing units for exporting 1,000 buses and Procurabl will manage their supply chain for critical components, working on component localisation, sourcing and fulfillment for Urban Sphere. These buses are being manufactured for SE Asia and African countries. This partnership brings a significant growth in the order book for Procurabl with Urban Sphere orders being valued at approximately Rs 1000+ Crore over the next 5 years.

Ninad Kashid, Founder & CEO, Procurabl,“This partnership will further enhance the work and partnerships that we already have in our EV portfolio. It represents a significant step toward making India a global hub for electric vehicle manufacturing. Procurabl and Urban Sphere's vision and commitment are perfectly aligned towards the common goal of accelerating the shift to smart, sustainable electric mobility in India, and around the world. We are excited about the wider opportunities this partnership will create, enabling us to better serve our customers by providing new and innovative products”

Karthik Athreya, Co-Founder & CEO, Urban Sphere,“Through the cooperation of Procurabl, we aim to contribute to 'Make in India' by leveraging Procurabl's excellent manufacturing local network, and their technological capabilities. We foresee especially many synergy benefits in the areas of procurement and development that will foster growth in the MSME sector. The Urban Sphere-Procurabl partnership will promote exports of our competitive products to overseas markets and contribute to creating eco-friendly societies. I am confident that the teamwork and the complementarity between Procurabl and Urban Sphere will improve customer satisfaction and bring additional business opportunities to both parties.”

About Urban Sphere: Urban Sphere is at the forefront of sustainable mobility solutions, dedicated to creating innovative and eco-friendly transportation alternatives. With a strong commitment to local collaboration and global impact, Urban Sphere aims to position India as a key player in the green mobility revolution.



About Procurabl: Procurabl is a Pune-based startup working on building vertically integrated supply chain solutions for manufacturing components in electric vehicles and drone industries. The company is digitizing the procurement ecosystem for mobility by providing AI-powered solutions, empowering clients to unlock 3-4 times higher efficiency beyond traditional savings in procurement.



