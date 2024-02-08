How To Call LATAM Airlines From Medellin

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 7, 2024 8:07 am - LATAM Airlines has its headquarters in Santiago de Chile. This airline offers a low-cost rate of air tickets and provides different services to all passengers.

LATAM Airlines, formerly LAN-Chile, is a Chilean multinational airline based in Santiago, Chile and one of the founders of LATAM Airlines Group, the largest airline holding company in Latin America. The main operations center is the Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport in Santiago, with secondary centers in the airports of São Paulo, Lima, Bogotá, Quito, Guayaquil and Asunción. They have benefited their clients with their hospitality and services for many decades. If you travel with Latam and want to know everything about Latam additional baggage cost don't worry just call the Latam customer service representatives to get detailed information about it.

What are the Steps for Contacting LATAM Airlines?

There are multiple ways to contact the customer services of LATAM Airlines, below are some of the few that you can use, to get through with them:-

By phone:-

Passengers can use these methods to communicate with LATAM customer service Airlines.

If you have refund or exchange problems, you can call LATAM Medellín telephone number 018000949490.

By dialing this number you can listen carefully to the voice menu and press the button.

Press 1 to change the flight.

Press 2 to change the reservation.

Press 3 to cancel

Press 4 to talk to representatives.

Via Email:-

If passengers want to share their experience from their recent trip.

And also if you want to make a lost luggage claim by emailing LATAM Airlines Medellin customer service.

If you do not have an email address you can send it to ....

Via Social Media:-

Passengers can also get more details about airlines booking flights on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Facebook:-

Twitter:-

Instagram:-

By Live chat:-

Passengers contact LATAM Airlines customer service.

If they can't find flight information.

So, they can get help through live chat.

Passengers can follow the steps to find the live chat option:-

Passengers can visit the official website of

They have to go to the contact option when they scroll the screen.

Then From that, you can see the multiple methods.

And they have to choose the live chat option at the top corner.

Passengers can start chatting with them when they click on the start button.