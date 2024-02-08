3Dmakerpro Medical Debuts New Products At AEEDC Dubai 2024 Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3DMakerpro Medical, a sub-brand from the 3D scanning technology pioneer 3DMakerpro, has unveiled four new products at the AEEDC Dubai 2024 Conference, the world's largest annual scientific dental conference and exhibition, held from February 6-8, 2024.

3DMakerpro Medical at the AEEDC Dubai 2024

Among the showcased products, the JMO1 intraoral 3D scanner, known for its superior user experience and exceptional cost-performance ratio, attracted significant attention from attendees. During the exhibition, 3DMakerpro Medical also previewed a facial scanner set to launch in July this year. The brand's desktop scanner JMA1 and handheld body scanner JMM1 also garnered considerable interest.

"Digital dental care is the future of the dental industry, and 3D scanners have and will continue to play a crucial role in this evolution," said Yong Ding, CEO of 3DMakerpro. "In 2024, 3DMakerpro Medical is committed to expanding into international markets. We look forward to engaging with industry professionals at various global exhibitions to collectively advance the development of digital dental care."

3DMakerpro Medical has an ambitious exhibition schedule for 2024, including:



EXPODENTAL 2024 : The benchmark trade fair for the international dental sector, taking place in Madrid from March 14-16, 2024.

IDEM Singapore 2024 : The leading dental exhibition and conference for the Asia Pacific, happening from April 19-21, 2024, in Singapore.

IDEX Istanbul 2024 : One of the most prestigious exhibitions dedicated to oral & dental healthcare industries, from May 8-11, 2024, in Istanbul.

Dental World : The International Dental Exhibition in Budapest held from October 10-12, 2024.

AAO 2024 : The American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) Annual Session 2024 will be held from May 3-6, 2024, in New Orleans. Vietnam International Dental Exhibition & Congress (VIDEC 2024) : the most important dental event in Vietnam, taking place in Hanoi from Aug 21-23, 2024.

About 3DMakerpro Medical

3DMakerpro Medical, a sub-brand of 3DMakerpro, offers high-quality solutions in the realms of dental care, plastic surgery, laboratory work, and orthodontics, among others. The team comprises over 100 R&D members who have independently developed industry-leading software algorithms. The brand emphasizes the combination of innovation and technology to meet the evolving needs of the medical industry.

