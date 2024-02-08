Some 136 Regional Recovery Projects To Receive Subventions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has directed about UAH 4.5 billion in subventions for regional recovery programs to the local budgets across 11 regions.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Ministry on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“At the initiative of the Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Ministry, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has endorsed the distribution of subventions from the state budget for local budgets for 2024. This will enable communities to extend the implementation of recovery projects,” the report states.

Subventions will be allocated from the funds provided by the European Investment Bank (EIB) as part of the Ukraine Recovery Programme. They will be distributed between local budgets in the communities whose projects were approved by the EIB to be implemented in 2022-2023.

About UAH 4.5 billion in subventions will be redistributed among 136 projects in the war-affected communities. Such projects include reconstruction efforts in educational and healthcare institutions, administrative services centers, critical infrastructure objects in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions.

A reminder that, in July 2021, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine ratified a financial agreement with the EIB to take a loan of EUR 340 million for the implementation of reconstruction efforts in social infrastructure, housing and public utility objects in the regions affected by the war and those facing a significant inflow of internally displaced persons.