Over 90% Of Ukrainians Trust Ukrainian Armed Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some 93% of Ukrainians trust the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to a survey conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center.

The results of the survey were presented during a press conference entitled "Citizens' assessment of the situation in the country and the actions of the authorities. Trust in social institutions, politicians, officials and public figures," according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Ukrainians also trust other security and defense agencies: volunteer units - 85%, State Emergency Service - 83%, National Guard of Ukraine - 81%, State Border Guard Service - 76.5%, Ministry of Defense of Ukraine - 71%, Security Service of Ukraine - 66%, and the National Police of Ukraine - 57%.

Some 72% of respondents said they trusted the Ukrainian president.

The survey was conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center from September 21 to 27, 2023. A total of 2,016 respondents over the age of 18 were surveyed. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2.3%.

The face-to-face survey was conducted in the Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Chernivtsi regions and the city of Kyiv (in the Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson region – respondents were surveyed only in areas controlled by the government of Ukraine and where hostilities are not ongoing).