Senate Republicans Block Bipartisan Border Security Bill With Aid For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Senate Republicans voted on Wednesday against advancing a bipartisan border security deal that was part of a larger emergency foreign aid package to fund the war in Ukraine, Israel and Indo-Pacific security.

That's according to The Hill , Ukrinform reports.

A motion to proceed to the package failed by a vote of 49-50, with most of the Senate GOP conference voting against it. Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), James Lankford (Okla.) and Mitt Romney (Utah) voted to advance the measure.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said earlier on Wednesday that he intends to move on to a Plan B after the failed vote and put a package on the floor that contains aid for Ukraine, Israel and other foreign policy priorities - but does not include the border deal. He voted "no" on technical grounds that will allow him to offer the motion to reconsider.

The development marked a dramatic shift among Senate Republicans, who for months have insisted that any funding for Ukraine must be paired with reforms to secure the border.

The border security deal was part of a $118 billion national security supplemental package that included $60 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion in security assistance for Israel and $10 billion for humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza, the West Bank and Ukraine.