Civilian Infrastructure Damaged In Overnight Drone Attack On Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Enemy drones attacked Ukraine's southern city of Odesa overnight into Thursday, February 8, damaging civilian infrastructure.

Oleh Kiper, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The impact of an enemy drone damaged an unfinished high-rise building and broke the windows. There was also damage to the building of an educational institution - the roof and slabs were damaged, windows were broken," Kiper wrote.

According to him, no fires were recorded.

Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of yet another crime committed by Russian forces. Ukraine's air defense units intercepted most enemy targets.