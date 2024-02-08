F1 Commission Approves Sprint Format Changes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Formula One teams agreed changes to the sprint format on Monday
to make race weekends easier to follow, Azernews repors citing Reuters .
The teams, along with Formula One Management and the governing
FIA, agreed to reorder the sessions on sprint weekends so that
Friday has one free practice followed by a sprint qualifying
'shootout'.
The 100km race will then be held on Saturday morning before
qualifying for the main Sunday grand prix.
Last year saw qualifying for the grand prix on Friday with
sprint qualifying and the standalone race filling Saturday's
schedule.
The changes will be submitted to the FIA's World Motorsport
Council on Feb. 28 for formal approval. The 24-race season,
starting in Bahrain on March 2, has six scheduled sprint
weekends.
The Commission also agreed at the meeting in London to increase
the power unit allocation to four per driver for the 2024 and 2025
seasons.
The drag reduction system (DRS) activation for the race will
also be one lap after the start rather than two.
