CEC: Ilham Aliyev Wins Presidential Election With 92.05 Percent Of Votes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan
Mazahir Panahov has held a press conference on the preliminary
outcomes of the snap presidential election.
Panahov disclosed that the results from 6,102 out of 6,537
polling stations (93.35 percent) in 125 constituencies have been
submitted to the CEC. He highlighted that the number of valid votes
counted according to those protocols amounted to 4,651,473. These
valid votes were distributed among the candidates as follows:
Leading candidate Aliyev Ilham Heydar oglu – 4,281,625 votes
(92.05%);
Aliyev Fuad Aghasi oglu – 24,799 votes (0.53%);
Hasanguliyev Gudrat Muzaffar oglu – 81,799 votes (1.76%);
Musayev Elshad Nabi oglu – 31,033 votes (0.67%);
Mustafa Fazil Gazanfar oglu – 92,980 votes (2%);
Nurullayev Razi Gulamali oglu – 37,386 votes (0.80%);
Oruj Zahid Maharram oglu – 101,851 votes (2.19%).
Mazahir Panahov stated that the Central Election Commission had
not yet received data from very few polling places.“I believe that
by morning, we will receive the protocols from these district
election commissions and determine the votes of the leading
candidate based on these protocols. On February 9, we will publicly
present the election results based on the protocols of the district
election commissions. Following that, we will examine the documents
received and present them at the CEC session to approve and adopt
the final protocol regarding the voting results. Therefore, after
finalizing the elections at the CEC level, we will send the
protocol to the Constitutional Court for approval.
The Constitutional Court will review the documents submitted by
the Central Election Commission and make a decision. The decision
of the Constitutional Court is final, and after this decision, the
leading candidate can be declared elected. He will begin his duties
as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan after the
inauguration ceremony.”
The Chairman of the Central Election Commission emphasized that
the elections were conducted with a high level of preparation.
“During this election, Azerbaijani voters exercised their
constitutional rights by casting their votes.”
