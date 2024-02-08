Quadrent Supports Allens In Its Commitment To Sustainability And Equity With First Time Digital Device Lease Agreement For School Children In Need

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2024) - Quadrent, a non-bank lender with Australian and New Zealand offices specialising in equipment finance and lease accounting software, today announced the signing of its first Quadrent Green Lease agreement in Australia with Allens, one of the largest Tier 1 corporate and commercial law firms in the Asia-Pacific region.







Quadrent Green Lease

This new arrangement will initially see 50 of Allens' high-quality, end-of-lease laptops donated to The Smith Family's Learning for Life program for young Australians who are experiencing economic disadvantage, to help with their education needs - in particular digital devices.

The Quadrent Green Lease agreement ensures all Allens' laptops, computers, monitors and mobile phones that are leased through Quadrent, are securely wiped and environmentally repurposed, recycled or redistributed after they are retired from corporate use. This means that the best portion of devices flow into the Australian communities that need them most.

Quadrent's Australian General Manager, Simon Cubbin, recognised that rising cost of living pressures are hitting many families hard, so this program is one way to help children access devices for their education.

"I am delighted to have Allens come onboard and are proud to work with people who are committed to making a positive difference to communities and the environment. As one of Australia's early adopters to our Quadrent Green Lease, Allens and Quadrent have agreed to make an immediate donation of 50 laptops to The Smith Family's Learning for Life program.

"As Allens continue to refresh their current devices through the Quadrent Green Lease, together we are creating 'a river of digital devices' into the future. Collaborating at this level with our customers means that together we can reduce Australia's digital exclusion problem in a sustainable manner." Cubbin concluded.

Allens and Quadrent have been working together since 2017, when Quadrent helped Allens migrate their technology procurement to a leasing model, removing capital expenditure, reducing the total cost of use, allowing them to renew their hardware more regularly and empowering the creation of a more flexible workplace for their people.

The Quadrent Green Lease also gives organisations peace of mind that their technology is appropriately managed throughout its lifecycle, along with a full range of reporting that complies with cybersecurity and ESG policies.

Allens has a longstanding focus on environmental sustainability and is committed to being a sustainability leader in the legal sector. Their Australian offices have been certified as carbon neutral since December 2014, and in 2022, they committed to reducing firm-wide greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent by 2030, a target independently assessed and approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Allens' Chief Operating Officer, Matt Graham , added, "Our commitment to Quadrent's Green Lease initiative combines two of the strategic pillars of our community strategy - alleviating disadvantage and promoting sustainability. We are delighted to work with Quadrent and The Smith Family as we combine our efforts to make a meaningful difference in the lives of young Australians."

The Smith Family, CEO, Doug Taylor , was enthusiastic about the signing, "Agreements like this go a long way to ensuring all Learning for Life students are equipped with a laptop and have access to reliable internet, a necessity for a 21st century education. It is The Smith Family's goal to reach 100,000 students through the Learning for Life program by 2027, and all of them will need proper digital access. Our partnership with Quadrent is very important to help us achieve this and we congratulate their efforts and the customers who have joined this initiative."

ENDS

About Quadrent

Founded in 2002, with offices in Australia and New Zealand, Quadrent is a non-bank lender specialising in equipment finance and lease accounting software. Our core leasing services have reshaped equipment financing with a series of products that provide their customers with greater insights on how to finance, use and manage their assets better.

For further information on the Quadrent Green Lease please contact:

Marty Jaynes - Quadrent Head of Marketing

...

+64 027 298 2160

For media inquiries please contact:

Amber Daines, Bespoke Co. ... or +61 404 145 939.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Baden Bower