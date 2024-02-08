Lbank Exchange Listed Oasys (OAS) On February 6, 2024

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Oasys (OAS) on February 6, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the OAS/USDT trading pair, which went live at 8:00 UTC on the slated date.







Oasys is a game-optimized blockchain that offers a highly scalable Layer 1 hub and specialized Layer 2 using Ethereum's Layer 2 scaling solution. The ecosystem aims to provide game developers with a secure and scalable blockchain infrastructure for creating more efficient, secure, and interoperable games. Among Oasys' validators are various leaders in gaming and Web3 who act as initial validators in our Proof-of-Stake (PoS) based blockchain.

Introducing Oasys: Unreal Games Made Real

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Oasys (OAS), a pioneering blockchain in the gaming industry, leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize how games are played and experienced. It is designed specifically for gaming, offering a unique ecosystem that blends the virtual world of gaming with real-world economies.

A key aspect of Oasys is the empowerment of players. The blockchain enables players to take their in-game assets and use them across different games, breaking traditional barriers of game-specific assets. This feature aims to enhance the value and utility of in-game items, extending their relevance beyond the confines of a single game.

Oasys solves the challenges that game developers face when building blockchain-based games by focusing on creating an ecosystem for gamers and developers to distribute and develop games. The company's trifecta approach includes a fast network powered by the gaming community, and a scalable network powered by AAA game developers. This approach prepares participants to enter the Oasys and play.

About OAS Token

The OAS token is the digital currency that powers the Oasys blockchain, playing a crucial role in its gaming ecosystem. It is designed to facilitate transactions within the platform, such as purchasing in-game items or trading assets. The OAS token also serves as a means for rewarding players and developers, fostering a vibrant and sustainable gaming community. Its integration into the blockchain not only streamlines economic activities within the games but also aims to strengthen the link between virtual gaming experiences and real-world economic value.

Based on Oasys, OAS has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000). The OAS token distribution comprises 38.0% for Ecosystem/Community, 21.0% for Staking Rewards, 15.0% for Development, 14.0% for Early Backers, and 12.0% for the Foundation, supporting various aspects from ecosystem building and user rewards to development, investor engagement, and non-developmental activities. The Oasys-based token made its debut on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on February 6, 2024. Investors who are interested in OAS can now easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

