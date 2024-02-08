Toronto Metropolitan University To Upskill Guyana’S Human Resource

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Acknowledging the necessity of enhancing and developing Guyana's human resource base, the government is looking to partner with the Toronto Metropolitan University to facilitate a training programme targeting 2,000 youths across various sectors.

According to president Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, this project is currently in its consultancy stage, with training focusing on areas such as accounting, auditing, software development, and healthcare, among others.

President Ali disclosed this while delivering the keynote address at the Private Sector Commission's (PSC) Corporate Dinner Monday evening, at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown. The programmes will guarantee high-paying employment opportunities after persons receive their certification.

“Those jobs will pay a minimum of US$25,000-$30,000 annually. So, we're working on that. The module is with 2,000 young people,” president Ali emphasised.

Guyanese within the Guyanese Diaspora can also tap in on the training opportunities, president Ali disclosed.

“The diaspora has to be part of wealth creation and wealth creation is investing in innovation, investing in research and development, investing in the market, investing in getting the right technical skills that are going to help you,” he emphasised.

Toronto Metropolitan University is one of the top public universities in Canada and is ranked #851-900 in QS World University Rankings 2024.

The government has initiated various programmes aimed at upskilling the labour force to meet the demand for workers essential to driving Guyana's development trajectory.

The Port Mourant Oil and Gas College in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) will soon open its doors to provide training opportunities for those interested in joining the petroleum industry.

Additionally, the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) provides training in various technical and vocational areas to support the industry. Construction of a modern tourism and hospitality training institute is also currently underway.

The post Toronto Metropolitan University to upskill Guyana's human resource appeared first on Caribbean News Global .