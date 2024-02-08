Unitedhealthcare Of California Awarded National Committee For Quality Assurance Health Equity Accreditation

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) –(BUSINESS WIRE)–UnitedHealthcare of California's commercial HMO plan has been awarded Health Equity Accreditation by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. This accreditation is granted to organizations that lead the market in working to reduce health care disparities by providing culturally appropriate and quality improvement interventions that serve diverse populations.

“Our statewide health plan is genuinely committed to ensuring that our commercial members across California have access to quality, equitable health care,” said Steve Cain, chief executive officer, Employer & Individual, UnitedHealthcare of California.“We are so honored to be recognized with an NCQA Health Equity Accreditation highlighting our team's dedication to helping people live healthier lives and helping to make the health system work better for everyone.”

Health Equity Accreditation is a nationally recognized accreditation that purchasers, regulators and consumers can use to distinguish organizations that meet rigorous standards in serving a diverse population. These NCQA standards include:



Building an internal culture that supports the organization's external health equity work.

Collecting data that help the organization create and offer language services and provider networks mindful of individuals' cultural and linguistic needs. Identifying opportunities to reduce health inequities and improve care.

“The prevalence of racial and ethnic disparities has been a barrier to improving the quality of health care of many Americans for too long,” said NCQA President Margaret E. O'Kane.“Organizations achieving Health Equity Accreditation are leaders in closing this gap, and NCQA commends them for their dedication.”

In California, UnitedHealthcare serves more than 2.7 million people enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare plans, with a network of 468 hospitals and nearly 140,000 physicians and care providers statewide.

