American Land Holdings Announces Resort-Style Coastal Community Lots On Topsail Island In Surf City, NC To Be Released Spring 2024

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accolade –American Land Holdings, a leading wholesale recreational waterfront development company based out of Charlottesville, VA, is pleased to announce the acquisition and development of prime intracoastal waterway property in Surf City, NC on Topsail Island . American Land Holdings has received approval from Surf City to proceed on a private, 43-lot master-planned community named ACCOLADE, which will include more than 1,400 feet of soundfront shoreline.









“The ACCOLADE coastal development is a rare opportunity to build and live on the award-winning Topsail Beach barrier island. With this acquisition, American Land Holdings continues its mission to provide our customers with high-quality waterfront communities situated in ideal locations,” said Dean Sinatra, principal at American Land Holdings.“ACCOLADE exceeds these expectations.”

Sinatra envisions ACCOLADE as an amenities-based lifestyle community with dockable soundfront lots, ocean views, and convenient beach access. Community features will include private outdoor living nooks, a resort-style pool, and an open-air pool cabana. Lots are expected to be released in spring 2024.

Voted the“Best Little Beach Town in the USA” by TripAdvisor, Topsail Island is a popular residential, recreational, and vacation destination year-round. Teresa Batts, mayor of the island town of Surf City, said,“The town's mission is 'every day, to make Surf City a better place to live and a better place to visit.' ACCOLADE is the type of community we strive for in our beautiful coastal island.”

Given the limited number of prime homesites available and the high demand in the Topsail Island coastal market, Sinatra anticipates a quick sell-out of the community. He commented,“This North Carolina coastal land development in the Surf City area is a unique opportunity and great value for our customers.”

