St Lucia’S Crime Concerns, So Much For That

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global contributor

CASTRIES, St Lucia – Amid escalated and historic crime levels in Saint Lucia, eleven, as of February 7, 2024, that has the attention of local and international institutions, Prime Minister and Minister for National Security, Philip J. Pierre,“remains committed to maintaining law and order in Saint Lucia,” according to a press release from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), February 7, 2024, aimed to address crime concerns and continuing serious risk factors.

“The prime minister has made it clear that the government he leads will never compromise with the perpetrators of criminal activity, including those who threaten the safety and security of the peace-loving citizens of our island,” recites OPM.

However, the preference to address Saint Lucia's crime concerns with eloquent niceties are in no way tenable to managing the crime problem . And to further clinch to compounds that highlight politics in the face of numerous red flags, will not work, while criminals and thugs operate in plain sight, expressing confidence every day.

Amplifying concerns regarding public safety and security highlights a failed narrative amid St Lucia's crime concerns, given the authority to execute resources. So much for that, Wednesday evening, two males sustained gunshot injuries at Bocage, Castries. Is there still something to be spoken?

What has changed?

“ ... Crime is big business in Saint Lucia and it is driven by people who are way up in the hierarchy of this country ...”

Operation Restore Confidence (ORC ) suggests that “the crime problem in Saint Lucia is facilitated by corrupt politicians/government officials, business persons and police officers.” Kenny Anthony added, “We cannot continue in a situation where we are viewed as a pariah state by our partners in the fight against crime and lawlessness.”

The OPM press statement says“Prime Minister Pierre addresses crime concerns” – advocating that – “the prime minister vehemently condemns the spate of callous shootings that have resulted in loss of life and injury. Ensuring the safety of our citizens, inhabitants and visitors to our island is a non-negotiable priority.”

Related: St Lucia on edge amid escalated crime: US travel advisories hit Caribbean Islands

Now, consider the RSLPF increase in importance, popularity, or esteem – American cruise ship passenger detained for firearm – ~ [Credit: Loop St Lucia News ] February 4, 2024.

“A male US national in his 30s, visiting St Lucia via a cruise ship docked at Port Castries, was detained by police Sunday after a firearm was found in his backpack.

“The American produced an expired license for the firearm.

“The weapon was seized by police and the man was returned to the ship.

“Upon renewing the license, the firearm will be sent back to its owner.”~ [Credit: Loop St Lucia News ] February 4, 2024.

Caribbean News Global (CNG) called two senior RSLPF officers for comment. One officer was astonished, saying:“I don't know why he wasn't redirected to custody suits . The other ranking officer simply said:“Real shit!”

Tourism Minister Dr Ernest Hilaire, commented:

” In a sense, it showed that the systems work because he had been to two previous ports and it had not been discovered, but of course, it was discovered in Saint Lucia and the police, in keeping with the protocols, dealt with the matter,” the Castries South MP, continued.“We want to make it very clear that there is no tolerance of persons carrying illegal firearms. In his case, he had a permit for it, but still, what he did was not in accordance with our laws,” Hilaire said.

Keepingitreal February 6, 2024, At 11:39 am writes with a better understanding of St Lucian's minister for tourism:

“The 2nd Amendment does not apply to St Lucia, US citizens have to understand that they have to abide by the laws of other countries. He should have been arrested and charged according to the laws of St Lucia and incarcerated. His license does not apply to St Lucia.”

Addresses crime concerns at Monday's routine pre-cabinet press briefing, Prime Minister Pierre reiterated:

“I have said publicly, and I will say it again, that the police have all the powers within the law to bring an end to the situation. All the powers within the law and the observance of human rights of individuals,” he asserted.

“We have given the police more resources than the last government gave for the last five years in power,” observed Pierre, whose Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) surged into office by a landslide after the July 26, 2021 general elections.

“We are increasing their physical space,” adding,“I have just signed to improve their fingerprinting capabilities.”

Addressing crime concerns Wednesday, the OPM found it necessary to announce that:

“The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has the full support of the prime minister to, within the confines of the law, execute the necessary tactical operations and effect the appropriate anti-crime strategies that will effectively restrict gang-related criminal activity,“ stating.“As minister for National Security, the prime minister continues to facilitate the allocation of crime-fighting resources and tools to the RSLP at every possible opportunity.”

The ghost of IMPACS hunts St Lucia draws reference Saint Lucia is still subject to Leahy Law despite additional forms of appeasement . Moreover, efforts with Saint Lucia's legal system to resolve these matters are outstanding. As recently as Wednesday, the frustration of police officers affected was aired publicly. Further, said Commenter Oh Really February 5, 2024, At 5:08 pm –“If the police have all the tools to fight crime then they not doing their jobs properly. Time to apply pressure and fire or reassign those persons not up to par .”

The disembodied alternatives to address crime concerns are eye-popping failures, with little surprise to the affirmation that“ The High Command of the RSLPF has assured the prime minister that known gang members, those who enable them, and the nefarious people leading them will be adamantly pursued until they are caught and expelled from our communities .”

Considering that a colonial dinosaur of political underpinning (RSLPF) – coupled with the incompetence of policy formulation on national security has come full circle,“ The prime minister continues to call on the police to continue working to disrupt and destroy every facet of their illegal operations, says the OPM.”

These high-profile flops raise fresh questions on national security and the inability of leadership to muster influence, command and control.

After years of clinching to dealmaking, debating politics vs governance, embracing torn tatters, and failed procedures, the OPM, said:

“ Simultaneously, the government continues to implement targeted social intervention programmes that will divert and protect vulnerable populations from the lure of criminal gangs .” And believing deeply in the need for spiralling backstop to address crime concerns,“ The prime minister continues to meet weekly with the High Command of the RSLPF to keep abreast of ongoing police operations and initiatives designed to rid our streets and communities of ill-natured individuals and ensure law and order prevail,” the OPM recites .

The sombre plunge that confronts the security of Saint Lucia continues – the betrayals of priority, human resource and financial allocation, as the tactical and leadership errors confront boomerang failed strategies.

@GlobalCaribbean

The post St Lucia's crime concerns, so much for that appeared first on Caribbean News Global .