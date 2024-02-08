First Nations People Must Be At The Forefront Of Australia's Renewable Energy Revolution

Author: Adam Fish

( MENAFN - The Conversation) Australia's plentiful solar and wind resources and proximity to Asia means it can become a renewable energy superpower. But as the renewable energy rollout continues, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people must benefit.

