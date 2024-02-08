(MENAFN- The Conversation) Provide leadership and contribute to the enhancement of current imaging systems and delivery of new clinical services within the Equine Centre!

Job no: 0055527

Location: Werribee

Role type: Full-time; Continuing

Faculty: Science

School: Melbourne Veterinary School

Salary: UOM 6 – $92,749 - $100,397 p.a. plus 17% super



Provide leadership and contribute to the enhancement of current imaging systems and delivery of new clinical services within the Equine Centre Salary packaging, subsidised health and wellbeing services, fitness and cultural clubs, Myki discounts, and a 25% discount on graduate courses to our staff and their immediate families!

About the Role

The Team Lead (Equine Lameness and Imaging) at the Equine Centre plays a pivotal role in overseeing and coordinating the delivery of clinical services for referral cases, Racing Victoria Limited (RVL), and research projects.

A focus of the role will be coordinating the application of research outputs and new clinical or research equipment to clinical problems, which enhance current imaging systems and contribute to delivery of new clinical services.

Reporting to the Head of Equine, the position bridges the gap between research and clinical teams to optimise efficiencies and facilitate translation of research findings into clinical outcomes that benefit the Victorian equine industry.

Leveraging strong relationship building ability, the Team Lead will manage relationships with stakeholders to identify new funding opportunities and work closely with the Head of Equine to promote the Equine Centre to the veterinary profession and the Equine industry, working closely with Racing Victoria Limited to deliver contracted services to the racing industry.

The role will be responsible for providing leadership to a small, dedicated team in addition to maintaining advanced imaging equipment, developing protocols for efficient Equine Centre operation, integrating clinical and research operations and establishing methods for obtaining and processing data.

They will further assist with lameness investigation and imaging activities, overseeing operation of equipment and assisting with MRI and CT under general anaesthesia.

Primarily based at the Werribee Campus, occasional travel to other sites and campuses may be required.

Your responsibilities will include:



Coordinate the delivery of high-level equine veterinary clinical and imaging services, patient care and efficient technical assistance to veterinarians and researchers in a timely and efficient manner, in accordance with best practice.

Supervise a small team, coordinating availability for imaging services and maintaining training in service delivery.

Work with Racing Victoria Limited (RVL) to deliver veterinary clinical and imaging services contracted between the University and RVL.

Assist researchers with administrative organisation and coordination of research projects involving clinical and imaging services and projects involving live animals.

Independently undertake the operation of the standing CT, scintigraphy, PET and radiography equipment in accordance with relevant policies, procedures and SOPs.

Oversee compliance with licensing, radiation and workplace safety regulations and animal ethics procedures for the Equine Centre. Ensure all clinical cases are charged appropriately in accordance with the service catalogue and oversee compliance and quality assurance management in line with requirements.

Who We Are Looking For

The ideal candidate will have proven experience in leading a team to deliver best practice veterinary nursing services and patient care.

They should possess excellent interpersonal and communication skills in combination with strong analytic and problem-solving skills, collaborating with stakeholders to conceptualise, develop, propose, review, and report on projects.

Proven veterinary nursing and animal handling skills, especially in horse handling within the equine industry, are essential, along with established organisational skills to manage deadlines and balance competing demands effectively.

You will also have:



Completion of a relevant Diploma or Certificate IV qualification in Veterinary Nursing with demonstrated work experience in a similar role or an equivalent combination of relevant experience and/or education/training.

A radiation licence with demonstrated experience and knowledge in equine anatomy and equine musculoskeletal imaging including radiography, scintigraphy, PET and CT.

Demonstrated skills and experience in assisting veterinarians with a range of clinical procedures in accordance with relevant policies and standard operating procedures. Demonstrated ability to take initiative and work flexibly in a changing environment with the capacity to learn new skills and take on new tasks as required.

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements, please refer to the attached PD.

This role requires that the successful candidate must undergo and maintain an up-to-date Working with Children Check. This is essential to guarantee a secure environment for all individuals at the University.

Please note: To be considered for this role you must have current valid work rights for Australia. Visa sponsorship is unavailable.

Your New Team – Melbourne Veterinary School

The Melbourne Veterinary School is Australia's number 1 ranked veterinary school with a proud tradition of excellence in research, education, and leadership. The Melbourne Veterinary School has research strengths in animal diseases, zoonotic infectious diseases, production animal systems (including dairy and red meat) and animal welfare. The Melbourne Veterinary School provides the only professional entry veterinary medicine program in Victoria and covers a wide variety of undergraduate and postgraduate subjects across veterinary science with Australia's premiere graduate Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program, which is nationally and internationally accredited by VSAAC, RCVS and the AVMA COE -

What We Offer You!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits, including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services and discounts on graduate courses. For more information, check out our benefits page!

About the University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research. Discover more via our website and stay connected with our stories and people on LinkedIn .

Be Yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality and faith are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community in which we live. For more information please visit our Diversity and Inclusion page.

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require reasonable adjustments, please contact Kim Groizard at [email protected] , with an email containing your name and contact details for a confidential discussion. Please ensure your email is titled "Reasonable Adjustments Request".

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -reconciliation/murmuk-djerring

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with the following documents:



Resume

Cover Letter outlining your interest and experience

The responses against the following Selection Criteria^ (found in the Position Description)



Proven experience in leading a team of direct reports to deliver best practice veterinary nursing services and patient care with demonstrated ability to promptly identify issues and respond appropriately.



Demonstrated analytic and problem-solving skills and the ability to conceptualise, develop, propose, review and report on projects, working collaboratively with relevant stakeholders.



Proven veterinary nursing and animal handling skills in a veterinary clinical environment, and in particular horse-handling skills and experience gained within the equine industry.



Established organisational skills demonstrated by the ability to meet deadlines and effectively balance competing demands with appropriate problem-solving initiative in a professional manner. Demonstrated interpersonal and communication skills with proven ability to establish and maintain effective professional working relationships both internally, externally and with a diverse range of people at all levels including racing industry participants.

^For information to help you with compiling short statements to answer the selection criteria and competencies, please go to

If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please feel free to contact Anna via email at [email protected] , ensuring that you include the Position Number and the Job Title as the subject. Please do not share your application to this email address.

If you have any particular questions regarding the job please follow the details listed on the Position Description.

Applications close: 22nd FEBRUARY 2024 11:55 PM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)

Position Description: 0055527_Team Lead (Equine Centre)_PD