Cyber Weapons Market Reach USD 23.7 Billion By 2031 : Growth Drivers And Future Scenarios

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cyber Weapons Market

Significant factors that impact the growth of the cyber weapons market comprises the rise in the need for infrastructure protection.

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cyber Weapons Market by Type (Defensive, Offensive), by Application (National Defense System, Public Utility, Automated Transportation system, Smart Power Grid, Industrial Control System, Financial System, Communication Network, Others), by End User (Government, BFSI, Corporate, Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global cyber weapons industry was valued at $9.2 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $23.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Request Sample Pages Now:

Significant factors that impact the growth of the cyber weapons market comprises the rise in the need for infrastructure protection, advancements in technologies such as AI and ML, a significant rise in international conflicts, and an increase in expenditure for cyber weapons by government and commercial entities. However, factors such as the high cost of the development of cyber weapons and technical difficulties in the deployment of effective cyber weapons are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the rise in demand for defense intelligence and surveillance in military operations and the increase in presence of relevant digital equipment across cyber warfare are expected to create new growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Surge in need for infrastructure protection, significant rise in international conflicts, increase in expenditure for cyber weapons by government and commercial entities, development of cyber weapons as a military tool, rise in defense spending, and rise in demand for cyber weapons due to increased cybercrime and related problems drive the global cyber weapons market. However, the high cost of deployment of cyber weapons and technical difficulties in the deployment of effective cyber weapons hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the increase in the demand for defense intelligence and surveillance in military operations and rise in the presence of relevant digital equipment for cyber warfare will present new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.

Procure Complete Research Report Now:

Based on end user, the government segment grabbed the highest share of nearly three-fifths of the global cyber weapon market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market in 2031. The growth is attributed to increasing use of cyber weapon by governments for offensive cyber activities. However, the corporate segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the increase in adoption of cyber weapon by private businesses for corporate espionage.

Prominent Market Players

Key players operating in the global cyber weapons market include BAE Systems, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Broadcom, Cisco Systems, FireEye Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Kasperksky Lab, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Mandiant, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

On the basis of application, the global cyber weapons market is segmented into national defense systems, public utility, automated transportation systems, smart power grid, industrial control systems, financial systems, communication networks, and others. The development of international trade and the improvement of living standards have been facilitated by transportation infrastructure. Communities all over the world are connecting more than ever because of huge advancements in the flow of people and things. Yet, the presence of various control systems and auxiliary systems is increasing the interconnection and complexity of transportation networks.

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global cyber weapon market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. This is due to a rise in government fundings to maintain stability in cyberspace in the region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing use by the military and governments the region to weaken an adversary's capabilities through supply-chain manipulation, domestic political division, deterioration of trust in governmental institutions, theft of databases.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By type, the offensive segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the communication network segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end user, the corporate segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Defense IT Spending Market -

Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market -

Military aircraft communication avionics Market -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn