Record Inflows Propel Blackrock’S Bitcoin ETF To Top Tier

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2024, BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF soared to become the fifth most invested exchange-traded fund in the US, Bloomberg Intelligence reports confirm.



This achievement marks a significant milestone since its debut.



This ETF outshone other cryptocurrency-focused funds, only falling behind giants like iShares and Vanguard's S&P 500 ETFs.



It drew $3.2 billion, showing the growing investor interest in digital currencies.



Leading the investment pack, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF gathered $13 billion, managing assets worth $428 billion.







Following closely, Vanguard's 500 Index Fund ETF attracted $11.1 billion.



Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF also made it to the top 10, securing the eighth position with $2.7 billion in investments.



Despite a competitive start in January, other ETFs fell short of the top rankings, with Grayscale's ETF notably lagging.



Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas lauds cryptocurrency ETFs for their remarkable success, citing their capacity to attract capital and investors.



Balchunas pointed out that Bitcoin ETFs are now among the market's elite, accurately mirroring the asset's price despite Bitcoin's fluctuating value.



This doesn't signal failure but shows their robust daily trading volumes and minimal fees.



He noted a potential dip in daily trading volumes over time. Yet, BlackRock 's ETF once exceeded $400 million.



Though maintaining such numbers may be challenging, the analyst expects continued healthy trading volumes, underscoring the category's promising start.



Balchunas emphasized that Bitcoin ETFs' success hinges on high trading volumes and low fees, appealing to anyone with an interest in Bitcoin.



This ensures a steady flow of investments, diversifying across various funds and setting the stage for sustained growth in this innovative investment frontier.

