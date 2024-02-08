Bitcoin Miners Respond To Upcoming Halving With Increased Sales

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin miners are acting early to mitigate expected earnings drops from the April halving, which slashes blockchain rewards for transaction validations in half.



Since 2024 began, miners' Bitcoin reserves have diminished by 8,400 tokens, hitting a low last observed in June 2021, according to CryptoQuant. This reduction signals miners are offloading tokens.



Matthew Sigel from VanEck notes, "To prepare for lower margins post-April's halving, miners are selling coins to strengthen balance sheets and cover capital costs."



The halving, a quadrennial event, crucially limits Bitcoin's total supply to 21 million, halving the mining reward.



The sell-off seems to impact Bitcoin's market value, declining after the endorsement of the first U.S. ETFs on January 10. Bitcoin has since lost about 6.7% of its value.







After the ETF's approval, 3,617 bitcoins were transferred from miner wallets to exchanges.



A record single-day transfer of 13,542 tokens on February 1 marked the highest flow since December 2020.



Bitfinex suggests miners liquidate Bitcoin for funding efficient gear, impacting smaller operations, and potentially forcing them out of business.



Meanwhile, big mining firms like Marathon Digital Holdings tap cash reserves and stocks for funding. Marathon holds $1 billion in cash and 15,741 Bitcoins.



Bitcoin surged 157% last year, buoyed by increased demand from U.S. spot ETFs and the traditional halving price support view.



Yet, the momentum has waned in 2024, reflecting the complex interplay of mining activities, regulatory developments, and market dynamics shaping Bitcoin's landscape.

