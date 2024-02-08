Oil Climbs As Tensions And Markets Stir

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Wednesday, oil futures saw a rise, driven by growing Middle East tensions and a brighter global market outlook, affecting the US dollar.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, March's West Texas Intermediate (WTI ) oil went up 0.75% to $73.86 a barrel.
Brent crude for April on the Intercontinental Exchange increased 0.79% to $79.21 a barrel.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal of a ceasefire with Hamas hints at prolonged conflict in Gaza .
This situation, along with attacks on Red Sea ships by Yemen's Houthi rebels, escalates regional tensions.
UBS predicts a supply shortfall in the oil market, pointing to OPEC+ cuts and possibly overrated US output.
UBS forecasts Brent could hit between $80 and $90 in the coming months, assuming demand stays firm and other countries don't boost supply significantly.
The US Department of Energy reported a significant inventory jump of 5.5 million barrels last week, more than expected.
Yet, this was overshadowed by a softer dollar and a risk-friendly investor mood, keeping oil prices buoyant.
This dynamic illustrates how geopolitical developments and market sentiments directly impact oil prices, highlighting global events' interconnectedness.
MENAFN08022024007421016031ID1107825452
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.