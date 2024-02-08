Global Index Ranks Brazil’S Air Force As Latin America’S Strongest

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Global Firepower Index annually assesses the military arsenals of 145 nations to determine the world's most powerful air forces.



In its latest 2024 release, the United States, Russia, and China lead the pack, boasting the largest numbers of various aircraft types, from fighters to bombers.



Brazil, a prominent nation both in size and economy, ranks 17th, slightly down from its previous 15th position in 2023, yet it dominates as Latin America's top air force.



With a fleet of 628 aircraft, Brazil showcases a diverse range, including fighters, attack planes, and helicopters, signaling its considerable military capabilities.



This ranking illustrates not just military strength but also geopolitical stature.







Nations like North Korea, Taiwan , and the United Kingdom, which surpass Brazil, highlight the competitive nature of global military power.



Meanwhile, Ukraine, significantly below Russia in rankings, showcases the disparities between neighboring nations.



The Global Firepower Index uses a complex scoring system focused on quantity, financial health, and logistical capacity to rank these nations.



It aims for a score close to zero, indicating higher power, with some estimates used for unavailable official data.



Top contenders like the U.S., with 13,200 military aircraft, and Russia, with 4,255, showcase global air power scale.



China follows closely, underscoring the significant military investments of leading world powers.



Notable countries include India, with diverse military assets; South Korea; and Japan, each boasting strategic strengths and specialized aircraft.



Nations like Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey also feature prominently, showcasing their regional influence and military capabilities.



France rounds out the top ten, proving European nations still hold significant air force power.



The ranking reflects military strength, influencing diplomacy, security dynamics, stressing air power's importance in modern warfare and relations.

MENAFN08022024007421016031ID1107825450