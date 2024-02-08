RBI Retains Repo Rate At 6.5%

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 8 (IANS) Not belying the expectations of senior economists, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) retained the repo rate at 6.50 per cent.
The repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends to the commercial banks.
Announcing the decision of the MPC after its three-day deliberations, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday that the committee decided to keep the repo rate at 6.5 per cent.
The MPC also decided not to change its stance from 'withdrawal of accomodation'.
The MPC met on February 6-8.
--IANS
vj/dpb
MENAFN08022024000231011071ID1107825448
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.