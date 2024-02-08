Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Till 2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group's latest report“ Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 .' offers a detailed analysis of the global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market trends , drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How Big is the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market?

The global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market size reached US$ 1,073.2 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,199.1 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during 2023-2028.

What is Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics?

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is

a cancer of bone marrow and blood with excess immature white blood cells. It is characterized by breathlessness, fatigue, discoloration of the skin, high body temperatures, bleeding gums, weight loss, and nosebleeds. AML occurs when

a bone marrow cell suddenly develops mutations in its deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or genetic material and its primary treatment includes

chemotherapy, targeted drug, hormone, and radiation therapies, and stem cell transplant.



Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Trends:

The increasing geriatric population and extended exposure to hazardous chemicals are some of the primary factors accelerating the market growth. Moreover, the surging prevalence of leukemia and the rising consumer awareness regarding the availability of AML therapeutics are propelling the market growth. Furthermore, key market players are investing heavily in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce improved monoclonal antibodies, immunotoxins, and multidrug-resistant modulators, offering enhanced results and efficacy, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

This is further supported by the rapid approval of novel and innovative drugs and burgeoning government funding across the globe. Besides this, the improving healthcare infrastructure and rapid adoption of combination and targeted therapies are providing a considerable thrust to the market growth. Other factors, such as the rapidly expanding healthcare sector and significant technological advancements, are bolstering the market growth.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market 2024-2032 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:



Abbvie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Celgene

Roche Holding AG

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Treatment Type:



Cytarabine

Anthracycline Drugs

Alkylating Agents

Anti-Metabolites

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Others

Breakup by Drug Type:



Small Molecule Drugs Biopharmaceuticals

Breakup by Route of Administration:



Oral Injectables

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

