Dental Lasers Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2023-28

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Dental Lasers Market Report by Product (All Tissue Dental Lasers, Dental Welding Lasers, and Soft Tissue Dental Lasers), Application (Conservative Dentistry, Endodontic Treatment, Oral Surgery, Implantology, Peri-Implantitis, Periodontics, and Tooth Whitening), End Use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others), and Region 2023-2028 “, The global dental lasers market size reached US$ 348 Million in

2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 495.5 Million by

2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.16% during

2023-2028.

Dental lasers are advanced medical devices specifically engineered to perform various dental procedures with enhanced precision and efficacy. These lasers rely on focused beams of light energy and can cut, remove, and shape oral tissues in a way that traditional dental instruments often cannot. They offer improved accuracy, minimize pain, reduce bleeding, and expedite healing processes. Dental lasers have gained immense traction in oral healthcare for applications such as cavity removal, gum reshaping, teeth whitening, and treating periodontal diseases. They are widely adopted in dental clinics, hospitals, and specialized oral treatment centers. In recent years, dental lasers have revolutionized modern dentistry, providing both practitioners and patients with less invasive and more effective treatment options.

Dental Lasers Market Trends and Drivers:

The global dental lasers market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of dental disorders, the shift toward minimally invasive procedures, and the heightened awareness of oral hygiene. Additionally, continual technological advancements in laser systems, such as the introduction of fiber optic applicators and portable units, are contributing to market growth. In line with this, the rising dental tourism in developing economies is supporting market growth. Furthermore, the escalating demand for cosmetic dentistry, including teeth whitening and gum contouring procedures, has catalyzed the need for advanced dental lasers. Along with this, the shifting trend toward eco-friendly, energy-efficient laser systems, with research focused on reducing potential side effects and costs, making treatments more accessible and safer for a broader patient base, thereby propelling market growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:



All Tissue Dental Lasers

Dental Welding Lasers Soft Tissue Dental Lasers

Breakup by Application:



Conservative Dentistry

Endodontic Treatment

Oral Surgery

Implantology

Peri-Implantitis

Periodontics Tooth Whitening

Breakup by End Use:



Hospitals

Dental Clinics Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



AMD Lasers Inc

Biolase Inc

CAO Group Inc

Convergent Dental

Den-Mat Holdings, LLC

Dentsply Sirona Inc

Fotona d.o.o.

Gigaalaser

J. Morita Corp

Light Instruments Ltd

LightScalpel LLC The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd

