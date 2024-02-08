Pectin Market Size, Share, Growth, Top Companies, And Report Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group , a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled“ Pectin Market Report by Raw Material (Citrus Peel, Apple Peel, and Others), End Use (Jams and Preserves, Drinkable and Spoonable Yoghurt, Bakery and Confectionary, Fruit Beverages, Other Milk Drinks, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the market share, size, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the pectin market?

The global pectin market size reached US$ 1,170.8 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,256.0 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during 2024-2032.

What is Pectin?

Pectin is a natural complex carbohydrate and soluble dietary fiber found in the cell walls of fruits and vegetables. It plays a crucial role in plant structure and is responsible for giving fruits their texture and firmness. Pectin is widely utilized in the food industry as a gelling agent, thickener, and stabilizer in various products such as jams, jellies, fruit preserves, and baked goods. It interacts with sugars and acids under appropriate conditions to form a gel-like structure, giving these products their desired consistency. Pectin also offers potential health benefits as it can contribute to improved digestion and may help lower cholesterol levels. Its versatile properties make pectin a valuable ingredient in both culinary and nutritional applications.