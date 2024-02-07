Airport Automation Market To Reach $19.6 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 6.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Growth of the global airport automation market is driven by factors such as rise in passenger traffic and demand for efficiency, enhanced security requirements and regulatory compliance, capacity expansion and new airport construction, and globalization of air travel. PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,

"Airport Automation Market by System (Data Acquisition and Communication, Automation and Control, Data Storage, and Software and Solution), Application (Baggage Handling and Tracking, Ground Transportation and Parking, Retail and Dinning, Facility Management, Passenger Service and Assistance, Emergency Response and Safety, Ground Support Equipment, Air Traffic Management, Airfield Management, and Others), Airport Side (Land Side and Air Side), End Market (Greenfield and Brownfield), and Automation Level (Level 1.0, Level 2.0, Level 3.0, and Level 4.0): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032. According to the report, the global airport automation market size generated $10.8 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $19.6

billion

by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032. Prime Determinants of Growth Continued growth in both, international and domestic air travel is the primary driver for the

airport automation market growth. Airports work to streamline procedures to effectively manage increased traffic. Furthermore, continuous technological developments, such as those in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT) support the creation of advanced

and effective airport automation systems. (We are providing airport automation industry

report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and Russia-Ukraine War Impact Analysis)

197 - Tables

62 - Charts 250 – Pages Download Sample Report and Table of Content - Airport Automation Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $10.8 Billion Market Size In 2032 $19.6 Billion CAGR 6.4

% No. Of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered System, Application, Airport Side, End Market, Automation Level, And Region Drivers Rise In Passenger Traffic and Demand for Efficiency Enhanced Security Requirements and Regulatory Compliance



Opportunities Integration Of Artificial Intelligence (AI) And Data Analytics

Restraints High Initial Implementation Costs

Opposition To Change and Workforce Displacement Concerns



Impact of Russia-Ukraine War Scenario



On February 24, 2022 , the Russia-Ukraine war damaged the world's supply chain, which would have an impact on the production and delivery of parts for airport automation systems. Production and implementation of automation solutions may be impacted by shortages or delays in essential components. Moreover, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could have an impact on plans for infrastructure development in the impacted areas. The deployment of cutting-edge automation systems may be impacted by delays or changes in priorities in investments made in the construction of new airports or the expansion of existing ones.

The automation and control segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

On the basis of system, the automation and control segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-fifth

of the

global airport automation market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, due its vital role in streamlining and improving a number of airport procedures, including air traffic control, luggage management, and security screening, which improves operational effectiveness and customer experience. However, the data storage segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to their automation systems producing increased amount of data, such as operational metrics, security data, and passenger information, which calls for reliable storage options for efficient analysis, compliance, and decision-making.

The

Baggage Handling and Tracking

segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the baggage handling and tracking segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the global airport automation market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period owing to its vital role in automating the sorting, tracking, and delivery of luggage throughout the airport trip, improving operational efficiency, decreasing errors, and increasing customer pleasure. Moreover, the retail and dinning segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 14.0% from 2023 to 2032, driven by the growing need for automated solutions, such smartphone apps and self-service kiosks, which offers travelers easy, frictionless ways to eat, buy, and place orders inside airport terminals.

Recent Advancements in Airport Automation:



In November 2021 , Honeywell expanded the NAVITASTM software suite, optimizing airside operations for efficient ground movement and enhanced situational awareness.

Sanad and Thales partnered in November 2023 to extend services into airport security and digital operations.

Thales enhanced its TopSky-ATC solution in October 2023 , introducing CPDLC for secure pilot-controller communication and ADS-C for automated flight status reports.

Aurrigo collaborated with IAG in October 2023 , initiating a four-month autonomous vehicle evaluation for UK airports.

Bangalore International Airport and IBM joined forces in July 2021 for digital and IT transformation, creating an innovative "Airport in a Box" platform. CGI partnered with Fraport AG in April 2023 to accelerate automation through the digitization of operations at Frankfurt Airport, aiming to enhance customer experience and competitiveness.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying

-

The Land Side segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

On the basis of airport side, the land side segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global airport automation market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period as there is rise in focus on boosting entire airport services prior to passengers entering the secure airside area, as well as operational efficiency in areas like check-in, baggage drops, and ground transportation. Moreover, the air side segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032, due to the growing uptake of cutting-edge technologies such as intelligent apron management, automated aircraft boarding, and enhanced air traffic control systems, which enhance productivity and safety on the airside of airports.

The Greenfield segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

On the basis of end market, the greenfield segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global airport automation market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the brownfield segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in need to modernize current airports with cutting-edge automated technologies to improve passenger experience, efficiency, and adherence to changing industry standards.

The Level 3.0 segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

On the basis of

automation level, the level 3.0 segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global airport automation market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period owing to rise in emphasis on a higher degree of collaboration between humans and machines. While automation handles routine tasks, human operators remain actively involved in monitoring, decision-making, and taking control when necessary. Moreover, the level 4.0 segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2032, as automated systems could be programmed to follow safety protocols to the letter, which could help to reduce the risk of accidents.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting more than one-third of the airport automation market revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the region's strong economic growth, rise in demand for air travel, significant infrastructure investments, and proactive adoption of cutting-edge technologies. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2032, as

adoption of advanced automation technology in the region is driven by factors such as fast urbanization, economic expansion, increased demand for air travel, and significant investments in renovating airport infrastructure.

Key Highlights of the Airport Automation Industry Report:



Comprehensive analysis spanning over 16 countries, featuring country-wise value breakdown ($ million) for 2022-2032.

Meticulous research integrating top-notch data, professional insights, and independent opinions for a well-rounded perspective.

Research methodology designed to empower stakeholders with informed decisions for ambitious growth objectives. Thorough review of 3,700+ product literature, annual reports, industry statements, and materials from major industry players, enhancing market understanding.

Procure Complete Research Report (PDF with Qualitative and Quotative Data, Insights, Statistics, Tables, Charts, Figures)

-

Leading Market Players: -



Amadeus It Group Sa

Collins Aerospace

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

NEC Corporation

Siemens

SITA

Thales

Vanderlande Industries B.V. Wipro

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global airport automation market.

These players have adopted various strategies such as

contracts, agreements, partnerships, expansion, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Similar Reports We Have on Airport Industry :

Green Airport Market Research Report 2023-2032

Smart Airport Market Research Report 2023-2032

Airport Operations Market

Research Report 2023-2032

Airport Robots Market Research Report 2023-2032

Smart Airport 4.0 Market

Research Report 2023-2032

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Web :

AMR Resource Center : resource-center

Logo -

SOURCE Allied Market Research