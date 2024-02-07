Mercury Under Free Fall As Cold Intensifies In Kashmir

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 8 (IANS) Due to clear night sky, mercury remained under free fall in Kashmir on Thursday as Srinagar city recorded minus 5.2 as the minimum temperature.
The Meteorological (MeT) department has said that weather would remain dry till February 14.
Srinagar recorded minus 5.2, Gulmarg minus 12 and Pahalgam minus 11.9 as the minimum temperature.
Jammu city recorded 3.6, Katra 4.4, Batote 0.3, Bhaderwah minus 2.1 and Banihal minus 1.4 as the minimum temperature.
